Tuesday, October 5, 2021, has been set aside as a special day to celebrate teachers all around the world

In Ghana, a lot of tutors have been doing amazing works including spending their own salaries on the students

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the most inspiring and heartwarming deeds of such teachers

October 5, 2021, is World Teachers' Day!

Over the past year, YEN.com.gh has made publications about a number of Ghanaian teachers who went out of their ways to make teaching and learning easier in difficult circumstances.

YEN.com.gh has, therefore, chosen to highlight six of such wonderful teachers as part of celebrating them today.

1. Janet Asibi

Janet Asibi, also known as The Sewing Teacher or Ama Val, has been a national service person who was posted to the Nsoatre SDA primary school situated at Bono Region.

When she arrived at the school, Janet realized some of the pupils attended school with either worn-out uniforms or no uniforms at all.

She, therefore, decided to be of help by getting a sewing machine that she had learned to use, to sew uniforms for the pupils at absolutely no cost.

2. Gloria Lardi Adakurugu

A kindhearted Ghanaian teacher called Gloria Lardi Adakurugu who is known as Efya Lardi Lessons Learnt on Facebook spent part of her income to improve the conditions in the school for students.

In a revelation to YEN.com.gh, that the hardworking class teacher painted the classroom to look beautiful and conducive for teaching and learning.

In addition, Efya Lardi provided 10 school bags, stationeries, 26 pairs of shoes, 21 pairs of socks, and some underwear to make the students feel comfortable whilst they learn. Read more:

3. Fredrick Mensah

Just last month, a class one teacher at the Mankessim M/A "A" School in the Central Region, Fredrick Mensah, provided six of his pupils with free school uniforms.

Fredrick Mensah, a twin and comic actor, also manages the Facebook and YouTube Channel of Twins Diaries, a platform they created to share videos of their skits and initiatives.

In a recent Facebook post, Fredrick Mensah disclosed that a Good Samaritan named Tenisha Rosand reached out to him after posting about his love for his work as a teacher.

4. Abenah Serwaah Mankosa

Abenah Serwaah Mankosa, a class one teacher at the Aninkroma D/A Primary School in the Adankwame District in the Ashanti Region, is also touching the lives of her pupils in a positive light.

Though she is faced with impediments due to financial limitations, the young female teacher, through her laudable initiative has gone all out to change the lives of the pupils.

Serwaah Mankosa has been providing her deprived pupils with hot meals every day from her meager resources and through the benevolence of her friends on social media.

5. Teacher Ewuraama

Teacher Ewuaraama, a popular Ghanaian professional tutor has also been able to help 40 students with the payment of their school expenses after soliciting funds on social media.

In a narration on her Instagram handle, @teacher_ewuraama, Ewuraama said that she was able to accrue GHc 4,500 which assisted the students from humbled backgrounds immensely.

In a set of pictures that were shared, the students were seen beaming with smiles as they held signs with inscriptions that portrayed their gratitude to everyone who donated.

5. Freeman Gebute

A class four teacher at the Kaasa Basic School in Siniesi in the Builsa North District of the Upper East Region, Freeman Gebute, creatively modelled some tourist sites to teach his pupils.

Gebute said he was compelled to improvise to help the pupils who couldn't afford an educational trip to these heritage sites.

During a History class, one of the subjects in the new curriculum for basic schools, he beautifully modelled the iconic Larabanga Mosque and the Jamestown Lighthouse to help the pupils have a sense of what the tourist sites look like.

6. Desmond Kampoe

Earlier this year, a teacher at the Naaga Basic School in the Kasena-Nankana Municipality of the Upper East Region presented some 81 dual desks to the school.

Desmond Kampoe, who happens to be a teacher in the school facilitated the making and supply of the desks to the pupils who used to lie on the floor to learn.

According to Desmond, since he was posted to teach in the school in 2017, he had been moved by the plight of the students and vowed to help them no matter how small that help may be.

