In Ghana, fufu is pounded in a mortar using a pestle, sometimes with someone turning it, and other times no one stirs it

However, a group of men were videoed pounding their fufu in a carved hole in a rock with a pestle as one of them turned it

Social media users who saw the video were amazed and shared their thoughts in the comment section of the post

A group of Ghanaian men were captured in a video pounding fufu in a carved hole in a rock.

In Ghana, many pound fufu in a mortar using a pestle. These two items are the main things used to prepare fufu in Ghana. There are also similar designs meant for grinding other things, such as boiled palm nuts and even herbal medicines.

Ghanaian men pound fufu in a rock-carved hole.

However, in a TikTok video, the men were seen doing it differently and enjoying themselves while preparing their fufu.

One man was turning the fufu in a carved hole in a rock while two others took turns to pound with a pestle. At a point, one of the men pounding the fufu made a statement to imply anybody who wanted to join them could do so.

It is not readily known if the hole was carved by the men or if it is a natural occurrence. However, the men utilised it well.

In one of the videos shared on TikTok, @tunaasonfa said that they were making food like their ancestors did in the past, indicating that their forefathers used to eat in such carved rock holes.

“Doing what our ancestors used to do most 😌🥩❤️.”

Ghanaian woman pounding fufu using a mortar and pestle.

Another video showed that they added their soup and proteins to the meal in the carved rock hole and ate their fufu as a group.

The men, possibly from the northern part of Ghana, indicated that they do this when they go to their farms.

Ghanaians amazed by fufu pounding without mortar

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the videos shared by @tunaasonfa on TikTok. Read them below:

Mysyiadom said:

“Close ur eyes and listen to the sound 😂, it sounds different 😂😂😂💃.”

Proud 💕Sonians✨🌹🙌 wrote:

“Proud to be a northerner 🥰🥰🙏.”

Badasu said:

“A dey feel the fresh air around the fufu🤣🤣.”

Her Excellency wrote:

“This is Ghana and they are at the farm and those saying the soup is watery here in Ghana we don’t eat fufu with stew-like some people 😂😂.”

Kadi said:

“They are speaking Gonja from the savanna region in Ghana...that's yam fufu.”

Sùççêss émpèrør👈 wrote:

“And the videographer sacrificed his stomach as they started eating from the beginning just for the sake of TikTok 😂😂🥰😎.”

Pricy🦋🫦💰💝 said:

“This is the real definition of nature 👌.”

Kwateliaquartey2 wrote:

“My guy, village sweet oooooo.”

Fred Moses said:

“Everything naturally from Mother Earth 🌎.”

