Shatta Berry, in a video she shared on her Instagram page looked all grown up and beautiful as she wore an outfit with the Ghana flag colours

The 2020 Talented Kidz contestant recently celebrated Ghana's 68th Independence milestone

Shatta Berry had many social media users surprised by her massive growth over the years

Former Talented Kidz contestant Halle-Berry Boateng, popularly known as Shatta Berry left many Ghanaians surprised after showing his massive transformation on social media.

Former Talented Kidz contestant Shatta Berry looks all grown up as she resurfaces on the scene. Photo source: Shatta Berry

The young musician recently took to her official Facebook page to share a photo of herself rocking an outfit with Ghana's national flag colours in celebration of the country's 68th Independence from British colonial rule.

The photo showed Shatta Berry looking mature and different from the little girl many remember from the 2020 edition of TV3’s Talented Kidz.

Shatta Berry became an overnight sensation in 2019 at the age of six after multiple videos of her singing award-winning Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale's songs word for word emerged on social media.

Her musical talent earned her an opportunity to meet the SM boss, who acknowledged her as his 'music daughter' and promised to mentor her in the Ghanaian music industry.

Shatta Berry's encounter with Shatta Wale also earned her a cameo in the official music video for the dancehall musician's 2018 smash hit, My Level.

In 2020, the young music prodigy participated in the Talented Kidz music reality show, where she showcased her talent and gained mainstream attention.

Former Talented Kidz contestant Shatta Berry with her mentor Shatta Wale. Photo source: Shatta Berry, Charles Nii Armah Mensah

She was later evicted from the show, a move which surprised many dedicated fans who had grown fond of the young singer.

On Sunday, May 10, 2020, the judges of the show, Auntie Paulina Oduro, and Uncle Benedict explained that Shatta Berry's eviction was result of her constantly not being able to control her breathing during her performances on the stage.

However, in a subsequent interview with media personality and Shatta Wale's current manager Sammy Baah Flex on Showbiz Daily, Shatta Berry rubbished the reason behind her eviction.

She claimed that the judges never complained to her about her breathing. She stated that she was only evicted from the Talented Kidz show because she did an interview with Adom TV after donating at an event.

Following her exit from the show, Shatta Berry has continued with her education and has released countless songs on various digital music streaming platforms.

Check out Shatta Berry's social media post below:

Shatta Berry's current look stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Shattaqueen commented:

"Shatta Berry dey grow🙌❤️."

saintsashi said:

"Shatttaaaaa berrry! You’ve been missed school girl! 🥰♥️."

nuru.zakaria.10 commented:

"Wow, so beautiful."

goodlifespiritualproducts said:

"Berry, you dey grow oo."

Nakeeyat grows big and tall

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nakeeyat grew big and tall as she resurfaced in the limelight for the first time in a while.

The former Talented Kidz music reality show winner looked different and matured as she had fun outdoors in a video that surfaced on social media.

Nakeeyat's massive physical transformation garnered many reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

