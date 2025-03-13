Late Dr Grace Boadu's mansion has resurfaced in a new video, and it has got people wondering who now occupies the grand home

The video showed numerous individuals in the house with plenty of cars parked in the compound, adding to the curiosity of netizens

The grand mansion was a sight to behold as it featured numerous luxurious amenities and an ample number of rooms, showing the wealth of the late doctor

A video of the late Dr Grace Boadu's grand mansion has surfaced online, sparking curiosity about who now occupies the lavish home.

The footage, which has been widely circulated, captured multiple individuals within the house, along with a fleet of luxury cars parked in the compound.

The mansion is a symbol of the wealth Grace Boadu accumulated as the CEO of Grace Gift Herbal Hospital.

It features several luxurious amenities and a large number of rooms, making it a standout property. The video has led to speculation about its current ownership and who is now living there.

Dr Grace Boadu passed away on Monday, January 29, 2024, a death that left many Ghanaians saddened. Initial reports suggested she had been battling a long-term illness.

However, later information claimed she had slipped and fallen in her bathroom while home alone, preventing her from getting immediate help.

Dr Boadu was a trained nurse who studied at St. Gilbert Nursing College in Kumasi. She worked at County Hospital and Mary Lucy Hospital before leaving to establish Grace Gift Herbal Hospital. She became known for using herbal medicine to treat conditions like infertility and stroke.

Dr Grace Boadu, the late rich doctor. Photo source: samykaymedia

Source: Instagram

Grace Boadu's mansion stirs reactions

Some reactions from social media users:

Bretuo said:

"Live ur best life. Ghana isn’t perfect, but hope it’s treating u and ur family well."

North Legon Nail tech said:

"She worked really hard for all these, but now people who didn’t contribute are now enjoying 💔💔. Sad world.🥺"

Adutwumwaa commented:

"Is the man beside you kinda related to the late Grace Boadu??"

Nana Kwadwo Nti said:

"Indeed money and wealth can’t buy life. Rest Well ,Beautiful Grace Boadu."

Your Spiritual Spouse reacted:

"Nana Gyedu Kumanini IV (chief of Amakye Bare), is the real owner of this house and everything in it.Grace Boadu was his wife for a short while before she cheated with her first boyfriend again."

proudKgMadam♥ commented:

"Wei nyinaaa y3 3wiase af3f3de3 😂😂🤣 anaaa 3mma me mfa ohia nka nkwaseaa3m."

quansemaah24 wrote:

"Eeeeii, but seriously this woman was having cash paa ooo."

Agya Koo opens shop in front of his mansion

Agya Koo has opened a small shop in front of his mansion, which took him 16 years to complete.

YEN.com.gh reported that the actor's shop was recorded by a passerby who saw the huge signboard advertising the shop.

Many Ghanaians have commended the actor for diversifying his income.

