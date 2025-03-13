Julian Alvarez's reaction after his penalty was disallowed by VAR for an alleged double touch has emerged

The Argentine saw his effort ruled out, albeit on controversial circumstances, for double touch after a VAR review

Meanwhile, the European governing body has hinted at possible rule changes following Alvarez's penalty incident

Spanish media have unveiled what Julián Álvarez told his Atlético Madrid teammates after his penalty was controversially disallowed by VAR for an alleged double touch.

The debate continues to rage following Diego Simeone’s side’s Champions League Round of 16 exit at the hands of Real Madrid on Wednesday night.

What Julian Alvarez Told Atletico Madrid Teammates After Disallowed Penalty

Despite new camera angles surfacing, there remains no definitive proof that the former Manchester City striker made contact with the ball twice before striking it.

However, a rules expert has shed light on the situation, suggesting that the decision was influenced by more than just video replays, with additional technology potentially playing a role.

Until now, only neutral observers and Real Madrid players had weighed in on the incident, making it a significant development to hear Álvarez’s own words to his teammates in the immediate aftermath.

His reaction offers valuable insight into his perspective, as his disallowed penalty was followed by Marcos Llorente’s miss, sealing Atlético’s elimination from the competition.

What Julián Álvarez Told His Teammates After Penalty

According to reports from Diario Olé and ESPN VIVO, even Álvarez himself was uncertain whether he had made a double contact. The Argentine was caught on camera saying, “Puede ser. No lo sé, pero puede ser,” which translates to:

"It could be. I don't know, /but it could be."

UEFA breaks silence on Alvarez's penalty

In response to the uproar, Europe’s governing body issued an official statement, acknowledging Atletico Madrid’s request for clarification on the ruling.

"Atletico de Madrid enquired with UEFA over the incident, which led to the disallowance of the kick from the penalty mark taken by Julián Álvarez at the end of yesterday’s UEFA Champions League match against Real Madrid," the statement read on X.

UEFA has cleared the air surrounding Julian Alvarez's penalty drama during Atletico Madrid's penalty shootout loss to Real Madrid. Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA.

UEFA reiterated that the decision was correct under the current regulations, explaining the technical reasoning behind the ruling.

"Although minimal, the player made contact with the ball using his standing foot before kicking it, as shown in the attached video clip. Under the current rule (Laws of the Game, Law 14.1), the VAR had to call the referee signalling that the goal should be disallowed."

What's next for Real Madrid?

Atlético Madrid have now suffered elimination at the hands of their more decorated city rivals five times in the past two decades, including two defeats in the final.

After Wednesday’s dramatic and controversial penalty shootout, Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid will now take on Arsenal in the quarter-finals.

However, given the ongoing backlash, this is unlikely to be the last we hear about this heated encounter.

Courtois responds to critics over Alvarez's penalty

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh highlighted Thibaut Courtois' response to critics after Real Madrid’s controversial qualification to the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.

The Belgian goalkeeper, who played a key role in their progression, addressed the intense debate surrounding their victory

