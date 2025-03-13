Young Don has alleged that DJ Switch was the one who took Twene Jonas to the US and was subsevient to the young girl back when he was in Ghana

He further claimed that Jonas used to work as a camera guy for DJ Switch and, through that, got the opportunity to relocate to the US

Young Don teased his mentor that he did not come to the US through the right channels yet had the audacity to claim that his passport was not original

Ghanaian social media personality Young Don has alleged that DJ Switch played a key role in Twene Jonas’s relocation to the United States.

According to Young Don, Jonas worked as a camera operator for the young DJ while in Ghana, which gave him the opportunity to move abroad.

In a new video, Young Don claimed that Jonas was once subservient to DJ Switch and did not travel to the US through the right channels.

He accused Jonas of being hypocritical for questioning the authenticity of his US passport when he allegedly did not have legal status himself.

This comes amid an ongoing rivalry between the two social media commentators. Young Don, who recently became a US citizen, has been at odds with Jonas for days now.

He previously went off social media, leading to speculation that he had been deported, but he returned with proof of his citizenship, which led to an exchange of banter between him and Jonas as he first threw shots at his mentor while announcing his return. Jonas has dismissed him as an inferior imitator.

Twene Jonas and Young Don beef stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Xavier said:

"I’m always happy when I see rich people fighting, and we the poor would risk our work time to search 🔍 on them."

loyalty-FEARGOD wrote:

"I think this is political. I think Jonas is for ndc and don is for mpp, and they get backing from their respective leaders to target the youth."

Sadick said:

"You yourself you know you are learning from twene jonas."

King Jerry M7 commented:

"50 times you can't be like Jonas Never."

rashidmasawud659 wrote:

"Masa you want to copy Jonas, but you can't reach his level."

yaa baby said:

"But still,l u can't compare yourself to Jonas."

diamondamankwah said;

"I support you 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 twene Jonas y3 aboa."

emmanuelokwan8 commented:

"He is selfish; he wants ur downfall. He was happy when the news was circulating that u were about to be deported to Ghana."

Kwadwo sconzy 🇬🇭 wrote:

"He resembles Twene Jonas oo. Mentee paa fighting boss."

Young Don show passport

Young Don, in another video, showed off his passport amid heavy police presence to prove that it was an original.

YEN.com.gh reported that the video was another response to Jonas's claim that Young Don's passport was not original.

Many Ghanaians found the new video convincing given the confidence Young Don had to show the passport with the police around.

