Former EIB Network broadcaster Adwoa Loud has opened up about how her former colleague Serwaa Amihere paid for her surgery

In a women's health conference, Adwoa Loud recounted how Miss Amihere came through for her as she battled the disease and went through financial challenges

Many people thronged to the comment section to hail Serwaa and to shower god's blessings upon her life

Media personality Adwoa Loud has showered unending praise on her former EIB Network colleague Serwaa Amihere for covering the expenses of her surgery.

Adwoa Loud hails Serwaa Amihere

Adwoa Loud made this revelation at the Stronger Together Women's Health Conference held on March 8, 2025, at the UGMC Medical Simulation and Training Centre, Legon.

In a video circulating on social media, Adwoa Loud noted that 35-year-old broadcaster, Serwaa Amihere came through for her when she needed financial support to undergo surgery.

"I remember my first surgery, it was my friend Serwaa Amihere who paid for it in full," she said.

Recounting the story, the former EIB Network broadcaster noted that she had been battling the disease for about a year and seven months and had not told anyone apart from her sister, whom she lives with in Ghana and her parents who live abroad.

Before being diagnosed, she explained that she had been to 12 gynaecologists and 9 hospitals in Ghana and none of them knew what was happening to her.

She said that colleagues at work noticed a change in her look as they questioned her on her secret to losing weight. However, they did not know what was going on.

Reactions to Adwoa Loud overcoming her illness

Many people took to the comment section of the video to hail Miss Amihere for her kind heart and opined that this was the true definition of who a real friend is.

Others also thanked God for Adwoa Loud's recovery, as people shared similar experiences of getting ill and being financially handicapped.

Below are the opinions of social media users to the video of Adwoa Loud praising Serwaa Amihere:

tinadent 🤱🏾❤️ said:

"Awwww Adwoa Amofa..am sorry….and I know God got you…this is my class prefect from Amass very selfless person……it’s well dear."

itsmepivot said:

"Oh Adwoa, I'm a fan and it saddens my heart that you went through this 😩."

Motivational quotes said:

"Serwaa is really a true friend 🥰."

ruthy said:

"God bless Serwaa for her kindness."

laidbysallyhair_ said:

"I'm so sorry Adwoa...May God bless Serwaa❤️."

Nana.💝🧚‍♂️ said:

"God bless Serwaa Amihere."

Serwaa Amihere and Adwoa Loud

Ibrahim Mahama donates $25,000 for girl's treatment

YEN.com.gh reported that Ibrahim Mahama, CEO of Engineers & Planners, generously donated $25,000 to fund a kidney transplant for a 13-year-old girl in critical condition.

The young girl, battling end-stage kidney disease, had been the focus of a crowdfunding campaign led by Joy News to raise funds for her treatment.

According to Mahama’s Special Aide, Rafik Mahama, the full payment was made on the morning of November 12, 2024, offering hope for the girl's recovery.

