Award-winning Ghanaian on-screen personality, Wendy Laryea, has warmed many hearts on social media with a new photo that has caught the eye of many fans.

In the photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram page of the TV star, Wendy Laryea was seen beaming with her usual infectious smile while wearing a stunning outfit.

She was seen posing in a yellow dress with her hand placed on her chin as she looked as sweet as always.

Wendy Laryea takes over the internet as she shines bright like a star in latest photo

Source: Instagram

Wendy Laryea was seen with braided hair and complemented her look with some pearl-looking earrings and a gold-themed wristwatch.

After posting the photo, Wendy Laryea captioned it: "Today's a new day.... I smile."

Many fans and followers of the newscaster took to the comment section to shower glowing comments on her.

joewilliam3 came in with the comment: "Looking awesome"

gazellemakeover commented: "Full sauce"

the_guyest also had this to say: "My everyday crush"

donateawig wrote: "An opportunity to start again and have a new perspective. We can never go wrong with a smile"

mannersonpointsoe also commented: "Keep on smiling and have a great week"

There were many such comments that prove that Wendy Laryea is loved beyond measure by her teeming fans and followers.

Meanwhile, popular Ghanaian actress and super mom, Tracey Boakye, has wowed the leaders of the popular all-girl group, Secret Billions with a $2,500 or GHC14,000 cash gift.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Tracey Boakye was seen in her house and appeared to have invited the group over.

They were seen seated under the shed where her cars were parked and enjoying a hearty conversation when the actress decided to surprise them.

Tracey Boakye took her purse and brought out some dollars which she intended to give to the group.

Source: Yen