The Ghanaian community in Ghana was thrown into a state of sorrow after a Ghanaian student was killed by his colleague

In paying tribute, YEN.com.gh highlighted five things about things the 23-year-old student

Social media users poured out their grieve and mourned with the family of Alfred Okyere on their

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaians woke up to tragic news on January 20 after it was confirmed that Alfred Okyere, who recently relocated to Canada as an international student, had been killed by his colleague.

Following the demise of Alfred Okyere, YEN.com.gh presents five facts about the late 23-year-old.

Five things to about the 23-year-old Ghanaian student killed in Canada. Photo credit: @_tuff_seed/TikTok

Source: UGC

1. Born in Kumasi, Ghana

Alfred Okyere was born in Kumasi, Asanti Region, on August 16, 2001, to Charles Dickson and Ama Owusuaa.

2. Old student of Collins Senior High

He was an alumnus of Collins Senior High School in Agogo, in the Asanti Region of Ghana, where he studied Visual Arts.

3. Arrived in Canada with a student visa

The 23-year-old arrived in Canada on a student visa in September 2024. As an international student, Alfred studied Computer Science.

4. Worked part-time for 1 week

Alfred Okyere lived with my sister in Saskatoon. He worked part-time for one week at the DSI Underground Canada, a mining supply company specialising in manufacturing and supplying ground support products for underground mining and tunnelling companies.

5. He was a Christian

And finally, Alfred was also a devout Christian and a member of the Church of Pentecost.

News of Alfred Okyere's passing has rocked the Ghanaian community in Canada as many have sympathised with a grieving family on the loss.

Peeps console the grieving family

Ghanaians have, meanwhile, thronged social media to express solitude and solidarity with the grieving family as they mourn.

@Nanakayanfiel commented:

"Obiman su asɛm."

@wildkidsaleem indicated:

"Crime in Canada is growing rapidly. From Mr Boakey to Marvin and now Alfred Joe."

@adwoalily2 indicated:

"Eeiii my cousin Joe. Hmmmm. Joe it’s so hard for us back in Kumasi here o. Unbelievable. This is hurting. The family we are in pains."

@kwabena_k2 stated;

"What is the sense in what the woman is saying? Why do you also want as to keep mute on this? Just because when we talk police refuses to help you?"

@Nanaezze added:

"Own country man murdering you in far away land makes it more sad. RIP to the young soul. Murder does not solve issues."

Legend_SzN added:

"These Canada people be like they are foolish oooo and still ppl wanna move there wow."

@Gnmea22_Ntyd

"Maybe the man is getting mental wahala .But how? Hmm."

Ghanaian student killed in Canada

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man was killed on October 7 last year after he was shot.

Police in Toronto said they were called to a low-rise apartment, where they found the man with gunshot wounds.

Paramedics rushed the man to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he was pronounced dead.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh