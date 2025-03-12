Popular Ghanaian social commentator, Twene Jonas has reacted to the 2025 budget statement delivered in Parliament by the Finance Minister

In a TikTok video, Twene Jonas praised President Mahama and his party for scrapping the E-levy, and other taxes

Many who came across the video on social media thronged the comment section to share their varied views on the budget statement

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Controversial US-based Ghanaian social commentator, Twene Jonas, has heaped praises on President John Dramani Mahama for honouring his campaign promise to scrap some taxes.

Recall that during the 2024 election campaigns, then candidate Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) pledged to remove the controversial electronic transactions levy (E-levy), the betting tax, Covid-19 levy and emission tax if he was voted into office.

Popular Ghanaian socialite, Twene Jonas, praises President Mahama after the 2025 budget statement. Photo credit: John Dramani Mahama & Twene Jonas TV/Facebook.

Source: UGC

Following through with this promise after winning the election, President Mahama, through his Finance Minister, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, announced the removal of the taxes in the 2025 budget statement.

Reacting to this, Twene Jonas, a known critic of the current president in the past, said he was impressed by the leadership shown thus far.

The Finance Minister, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, delivers the 2025 budget statement in Parliament. Photo credit: Cassiel Ato Forson/Facebook.

Source: Twitter

He said President Mahama has shown that he is indeed a man of his word and demonstrated that there is a clear difference between his party the NDC and the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

"John Mahama and the NDC, God bless you. May God grant you good health and long life. May all your dreams and aspirations come to pass. You have shown that there is a difference between the NDC and the NPP. Mahama will collapse the NPP," he said.

Twene Jonas further blasted the opposition NPP for suffocating the Ghanaian citizens with what many considered as nuisance taxes when the party was in charge of the country's affairs.

"There is no longer E-levy, Covid-19 tax is gone, betting tax is also gone, so now who would vote for you again [the NPP]?"

Twene praising Mahama for scrapped taxes sparks reactions

The controversial US-based Ghanaian man's reaction to the budget statement delivered in Parliament on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, by the Finance Minister attracted different kinds of reactions from Ghanaians across the board.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions to the video below:

@Dolla sign said:

"This is the reason why I love Jonas. He is not in the country to feel the suffering but is always fighting for we those who are here."

@AwiniRanking also said:

"Twene Jonas blessing the President like this means Ghana will change."

@Ahafo Finest commented:

"Now everyone in the country is feeling comfortable, NDC is restoring the country."

@Paa Walker Emmanuel also commented:

"I am really proud of you. You always support the good not the bad side bro… God bless you."

Traders in Kumasi praise Mahama

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that some traders at the Adum PZ market in Kumasi praised President Mahama.

This followed the reading of the 2025 budget by the Finance Minister on the floor of Parliament.

While speaking to some content creators, the traders expressed gratitude to the new government for removing the taxes as promised during the campaigns.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh