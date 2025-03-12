Actress and movie producer Peace Hyde has announced that she was furthering her education at the Harvard Business School

She shared a picture of herself posing with the university's signboard and in the caption, she shared her experience with the course

Many of her Young, Famous and African cast members and fans congratulated her in the comment section

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Actress and movie producer Peace Hyde has announced that she has gained admission into the Harvard Kennedy School.

Peace Hyde attends Harvard Business School. Image Credit: @peace_hy

Source: Instagram

Peace Hyde at Harvard

Peace Hyde took to her Instagram page to make the announcement and to share a picture she took with the Harvard Business School sign.

In the beginning paragraphs of her Instagram caption, she spoke about being a science teacher and how she had been passionate about education.

"…As a former Chemistry, Biology and Physics teacher I have always been passionate about the power of education. I believe the more we learn, the more we equip ourselves with the tools to prepare for growth and impact," she wrote in the Instagram caption.

Speaking about why she returned to the classroom, Peace Hyde said she believed that education was a lifelong process that never ended,

Sharing details about the programme she is offering, the star actress noted that it was the ‘Global Leadership and Public Policy’ for the 21st Century program.

"Furthermore, I believe education is a life long process that never ends. I am super proud to tick off a major bucket list of mine by being accepted into the prestigious @Harvard Kennedy School’s ‘Global Leadership and Public Policy’ for the 21st Century program.

She shared her experience on the programme saying that she was taken aback by the experience and insights from the remarkable faculty.

She added that the faculty have equipped them with the essential skills to shape public policy, champion impactful ideas and elevate their leadership potential.

"During my time on the program I have been blown away by the experience and insights from the remarkable faculty who have equipped us with the essential skills to shape public policy, champion impactful ideas, and elevate our leadership potential."

The Young Famous and African executive producer concluded her beautiful message by telling God how grateful she was for giving her the grace and favour to add another milestone to her journey.

"I am grateful to God for giving me the grace and favor to add another milestone to my journey!…#APieceOfPeace #HarvardKennedySchool"

Reactions to Peace Hyde in Harvard

Several cast members of Young Famous and African such as Fantana, Swanky Jerry, and Khanyi Mbau congratulated and hailed her for furthering her education.

Others also thronged to the comment section to hail Peace Hyde and to congratulate her for embarking on this educational journey.

Below are the heartwarming reactions of social media users to the news of Peace Hyde gaining admission into Harvard:

iamfantana said:

"WOW! You are amazing! ❤️"

swankyjerry said:

"A QUEEN 👸🏾 ❤️🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥SUPER PROUD OF U 😍."

joycejacob_jjb said:

"A brilliant & educated QUEEN!!!!! This is major, CONGRATULATIONS ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

salmamumin said:

"Queen doings 👏."

mbaureloaded said:

"WOW 🔥👏👏👏👏❤️."

essiespice said:

"Our Peace. One of One 🔥."

idressfaces said:

"The sky is not even the limit, love when black girl WIN 😍."

Peace Hyde dazzling in photos. Image Credit: @peace_hy

Source: Instagram

Sandra Ankobiah shares Harvard moments

YEN.com.gh reported in April 2024 that lawyer and socialite Sandra Ankobiah enrolled at Harvard University's Kennedy Business School for further studies.

She took to Instagram to announce the milestone, sharing beautiful photos of her time on campus.

Her followers flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages, applauding her for this impressive achievement.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh