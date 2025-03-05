A panel member of Oyerepa Afutuo hosted by Auntie Naa has passed away, Auntie Naa has announced

Girls SP, as affectionately called was missing from the show for a very long time but made a recent appearance and explained she had not been well for some time

Netizens who saw the post of Auntie Naa announcing the death of her beloved panellist were heartbroken

A dedicated staff of Oyerepa FM/TV, popularly known as Girls SP on the Oyerepa Afutuo show, has passed away.

The sad news was confirmed on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, by the host of Oyerepa Afutuo, Auntie Naa.

Auntie Naa shared a touching tribute while announcing the death on her Facebook page, recounting some fond memories of the deceased.

"Girls SP. Your laughter, wisdom and vibrant spirit lit up every room—especially on the Auntie Naa show.

You brought joy and humour to so many people. Your voice may be silent, but your impact will live on forever. Thank you for everything. Rest well Girls," Auntie Naa wrote.

The details of her demise are yet to be made public, however, Auntie Naa was heartbroken over the devastating news.

Before her demise, Girls SP had been missing from the show for a very long time. However, she made a recent appearance and explained that her long absence was because she had been ill for some time.

She promised to return when she got better but unfortunately, that was the last time she was seen on the show, until her death was announced.

