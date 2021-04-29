- Popular fetish priest, Nana Kwaku Bonsam, has revealed that he has a number of pastors under his control

Ghanaian fetish priest, Nana Kwaku Bonsam, has disclosed that he has a total of 4,932 pastors under his power.

He said these pastors are not only from Ghana but spread all over the world and they come to him from different countries.

Bonsam indicated that the pastors come to him for fortification as well as supernatural powers to operate their churches.

Nana Kwaku Bonsam. Photo credit: UGC

He was speaking in a video seen by YEN.com.gh in which he addressed the issue of his former colleague, Nana Agradaa, who claims to have abandoned idol worship and now a Christian.

Bonsam was asked if he would accept an invitation from Agradaa to join her in Christianity. He firmly rejected that and said it would not happen because he controls most pastors and know what goes on in there.

Why would I deceive myself and go and do ‘hiribabahribaba’ when I am the one controlling 4,932 pastors, that is laughable,” Kwaku Bonsam responded.

He further sent a shout-out to Kumawood actor, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin, whom he described as a friend.

When asked if he controls Lil Win as he does the pastors, Bonsam did not answer specifically.

He only said that the actor came to visit him at home recently, but they were disappointed when ECG caused a power outage.

In diverting the question asked him about Lil Win, Kwaku Bonsam only cautioned the ECG to ensure that his area has an uninterrupted power supply.

Kindly fast-forward to the 13th minute to listen to Kwaku Bonsam make his claim:

Kwaku Bonsam is known to have stormed a church to retrieve one of his gods from a pastor.

He explained that the pastor was profaning his gods with his activities and so had no option than to go and get his god.

He was also in the news for issuing an admonition to Nana Agradaa over her conversion.

