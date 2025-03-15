Hearts of Oak's goalkeeper Benjamin Asare has been backed to fight for Black Stars of Ghana starting role

Otto Addo's team face Chad and Madagascar during Matchday 5 and 6 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

The home-based goalkeeper faces tough competition from two experienced foreign-based shot-stoppers

The upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar present a crucial opportunity for Ghana to strengthen their bid for a place in the global soccer event, and Hearts of Oak goalkeeper has been urged to compete for a starting role.

With the Black Stars sitting in second place in their qualifying group I, level on points with leaders Comoros, every match counts. While much of the focus is on the outfield players, a Ghanaian football administrator has recently voiced support for local goalkeeper, Asare, to compete for a chance for a starting role in the national team in the Ghana vs Chad and Ghana vs Madagascar games.

Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Benjamin Asare has been backed to be fight for Ghana's first-choice role for the WC qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar. Image credit: @PulseGhana

Source: Twitter

Benjamin Asare' rise to prominence

The former Great Olympics custodian is a highly regarded goalkeeper in the Ghana Premier League, and has earned his spot in the national team’s selection for the upcoming qualifiers. Asare, who plays for the Continental Club Masters, has displayed excellent performances in the local league, which has captured the attention of national team selectors.

His solid shot-stopping ability, 13 clean sheets kept after 20 games this season, commanding presence in the penalty box, and leadership qualities have made him one of the standout goalkeepers in Ghana’s domestic football scene.

Despite the intense competition in the Black Stars’ goalkeeper department, Asare's form has been hard to ignore. The Ghanaian football administrator’s backing of Asare is a testament to the keeper's consistent displays, which have earned him a call-up to Otto Addo’s squad for the World Cup qualifying assignments.

Although Benjamin Asare is unlikely to be the first-choice goalkeeper for Ghana during the upcoming fixtures against Chad and Madagascar, his inclusion in the squad speaks volumes about his potential and current form.

Competition among Black Stars goalkeepers

Ghana’s national football team has always been blessed with a wealth of talented goalkeepers from Robert Mensah to Joseph Carr to Sammy Adjei, and Richard Kingson, and the current squad is no exception. Otto Addo has named three shot-stoppers for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers namely Joseph Wollacott of Crawley Town in England, Lawrence Ati-Zigi of St. Gallen in Switzerland, and Benjamin Asare of Hearts of Oak.

Wollacott and Ati-Zigi are two highly experienced goalkeepers who have consistently featured in the national team over the years. Joseph Wollacott has been a staple in goal for the Black Stars while Ati-Zigi has also proven to be a reliable option, impressing during his time with the Swiss club St. Gallen. As a result, the Hearts of Oak man will likely find himself competing for the third-choice goalkeeper spot in the team.

Despite this, football administrator, Oti Manu Joseph of Gold Stars, in an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh's Gariba Raubil, believes Asare should not be discouraged by the stiff competition but rather use it as motivation to perform at his best. The administrator’s wants the home-based goalkeeper to fight for his place during training, showcase his talents, and, if an opportunity arises, grab it with both hands.

''I think Benjamin Asare deserves his call-up to the Black Stars because he and Emmanuel Kobi of Gold Stars are the two most exceptional keepers in the league this season. I would urge Asare to compete for a place as the number one for the qualifiers. Even though Wollacott and Ati-Zigi are clearly ahead of him, I still want him to compete for a starting place. He should not go there to sit on the bench and watch them play. He should do his best in training, and if the chance comes for him to play, he should make the most of it,'' Oti Manu Joseph said.

Seizing the opportunity

For Benjamin Asare, this is a defining moment in his career. While he may not be the first-choice custodian for the Black Stars, he has the opportunity to demonstrate his qualities. His inclusion in the squad is an acknowledgment of his talent, handwork, and potential over the years. By competing in training, showing his abilities, and being prepared for any unexpected circumstances, Asare can make his mark on the international stage as Razak Simpson of Nations FC recently did.

Oti Manu's support is a reminder that local players must be given the chance to prove themselves at the highest level, and Asare has a golden opportunity to do just that. If he continues to perform well for Hearts of Oak and takes his training sessions seriously, there is no reason why he cannot challenge for a more prominent role in the future with more World Cup qualification games to come.

Crucial World Cup qualifiers for Ghana

Ghana’s World Cup qualifying campaign is at a significant stage, with the GFA announcing the team's full schedule for the Chad qualifier . The Black Stars currently sit second in their group with nine points, tied with Comoros at the top. The upcoming games against Chad on March 21 and Madagascar on March 24 are pivotal for the Black Stars' chances of progressing to the World Cup in 2026.

These qualifiers offer a unique opportunity for all players, including Benjamin Asare, to show their worth and contribute to the team’s success.

Benjamin Asare of Hearts of Oak (left) and Albert Amoah of Asante Kotoko at a training session of the Black Galaxies of Ghana. Image credit: @Ghanafaofficial

Source: Getty Images

Source: YEN.com.gh