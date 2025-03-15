Pastor Love Hammond has shared a message he believes has been sent through him to Ghanaians

The renowned online personality said the country will go through the mill bringing a lot of hardships for Ghanaians

The video has stoked a frenzy on social media as Ghanaians read meanings into the doom prophecy

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian viral personality Pastor Love Hammond has shared a doom prophecy about Ghana's near future.

Pastor Love shares his doom message for Ghanaians as received from Ghana. Photo source: Facebook/PastorLoveHammond

Source: TikTok

The religious leader formerly married to gospel singer Obaapa Christy was solemn as he talked about the country's woes.

He shared the prophecy on March 14, 2025, at exactly 9:02 pm.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Pastor Love admonished Ghanaians to start noticing the changes in the nation's well-being and begin praying to God for mercies.

Pastor Love added that what was coming would devastate people making them unable to cope. He said,

"God said the country is about to go through fire based on our character and deeds. When it happens no one should blame any party. I am a genuine prophet and whatever message is sent from God through me shall manifest."

Pastor Love bounces back after legal woes

Several months ago, Pastor Love was in jail for stealing his childhood friend Amankwa's Toyota Highlander valued at $50,000.

The court case, which was filed in 2016, landed the renowned preacher in jail. He was sentenced to 48 months for defrauding his friend.

The Accra High Court set Love's bail at GH₵2 million with two sureties to be justified with landed property.

The controversial pastor's legal troubles made him a topic for many pundits, who tore into his case in their online and traditional media shows.

Throughout the period, Pastor Love chose to stay off social media. In his recent posts, the pastor, who is singer Obaapa Christy's ex-husband, appeared to have a lot to get off his chest after his childhood friend threw him in jail.

In his first video posted after the hiatus, the pastor used a soundbite from Prophet Oduro's sermon, indicating that some setbacks will teach you a lesson.

'Stop judging people about things you know about', was the intro to his next video, which was shared on TikTok. In it, he jammed to Daddy Lumba's Mpempem Do Me track.

Pastor Love and his ex, Christiana Love now known as Obaapa Christy. Photo source: @ObaapaChristy, PastorLoveHammond

Source: Instagram

Bullgod weighs in on Pastor Love's sentencing

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Bullgod had reviewed Pastor Love's arrest and sentencing during an episode of UTV's United Showbiz Saturday night show.

Bullgod, who has had a fair share of legal troubles stemming from his alleged involvement in Fennec Okyere's death, bashed the preacher in his review.

He explained that the pastor did not 'apply his wisdom' in court and urged the preacher to reflect on his conduct while serving his four-year prison term.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh