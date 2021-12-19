Teacher Kwadwo, whose official name is Michael Owusu Afriyie, has said he will never return to the classroom

The famous teacher and comedian said this following an action taken by the GES to dismiss him for alleged misconduct

Michael said this in a post on his Facebook handle where he also asserted that he was born in the wrong country

Michael Owusu Afriyie, better known as Teacher Kwadwo, has spoken about the decision he has chosen to make, following the recent developments in his teaching profession.

As YEN.com.gh reported, in a letter to the outspoken teacher, the Ghana Education Service noted that Kwadwo can no longer teach in the public sector because of misconduct.

Teacher Kwadwo, also a comedian who seemed unperturbed by the dismissal, took to social media to disclose the development regarding his teaching career.

Teacher Kwadwo with some of his schoolchildren Photo credit: Michael Owusu Afriyie

Source: Facebook

However, in a follow-up to that, Teacher Kwadwo has disclosed his decision never to go back to the classroom any longer.

"Sorry to disappoint most of u but there is no way I am going back to the classroom. The road ends here. Teaching has been my passion all this while but I think I landed in a wrong country," he said.

Interestingly, Teacher Kwadwo says he will take his former employers up in court in order to expose what he describes as 'rot' in the system.

How Ghanaians are reacting to the news

Below were some thoughts shared by Ghanaians after reading Teacher Kwadwo's post.

Nana Akwasi Asamoah Boamah said:

I believe there are many who want to but unfortunately have to swallow their truth ‘cause they survive on the “pay”. This country is a mess.

Sandra Obour Antwiwa indicated:

Truth is bitter to swallow hence they try their best to suppress us. May you find peace in your next endeavor.

Kwame Kantinka Jr. mentioned:

We got only love for these Kids not the work, there's more place to work for better life. Kwadwo don't grant any interviews if it's not Despite Media...remember nobody campaign with you.

Read Michael Owusu Afriyie's full post below

How Teacher Kwadwo got summoned by GES

Before his dismissal, Teacher Kwadwo was summoned by GES for ‘professional misconduct.’ He faced the Akrofuom District Education Directorate on August 10, 2021, Pulse Ghana reported.

He has been one of the most outspoken educators in recent years, urging the GES to improve the country's educational system and condition of service for teachers.

