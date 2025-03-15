Ajagurajah, in a video he shared on his TikTok page, travelled from Ghana to abroad amid his beef with US-based social media sensation Young Don

The spiritual leader recorded himself in a hoodie and sweatpants, flexing his muscles, and left many wondering if he was in the US where his nemisis was

In the comments section, many people joked that Ajagurajah had flown overseas to face Youg Don one-on-one after he disrespected him on numerous occasions

Popular Ghanaian spiritual leader Bishop Ajagurajah has traveled overseas, sparking speculation about whether his trip was connected to his ongoing feud with US-based social media personality Young Don.

Ajagurajah shared a video on his TikTok page, showing himself in a hoodie and sweatpants while flexing his muscles on foreign land.

His post led many to question if he had travelled to the US, where Young Don resides. Some social media users joked that he had flown abroad to confront Young Don after repeated online attacks.

Young Don, who recently returned to social media after a six-month break, was at the center of rumors claiming he had been deported from the US. The claims suggested that his deportation was linked to President Donald Trump's crackdown on illegal immigration.

In response, Young Don posted a video denying the allegations. He explained that his break was intentional and had nothing to do with deportation and went after Ajagurajah, who had fuelled the rumours.

The feud between Young Don and Ajagurajah started in 2023 when Young Don repeatedly insulted the spiritual leader online.

Ajagurajah responded by warning that his words would have consequences. Recently, Ajagurajah claimed that his spiritual powers played a role in Young Don’s rumored deportation, but Young Don’s reappearance disproved this claim.

Since his return, Young Don has continued to criticise Ajagurajah, making several videos accusing him of spreading false information. Many social media users have urged Ajagurajah to respond, but he has remained silent.

Ajagurajah sparks reaction amid Young Don drama

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Coolkeys monies commented:

"You go search for young Don father??"

QUAJO 4GETI OBIAA wrote:

"He dey go search for Youung Don."

GenahSyde_6 commented:

"Young Don is coming 👀yo yo yo I’m kidding."

gamashiboss said:

"Are you chasing Captain Caesar and Young Don?😂"

Prodigal Dbee said:,

"Alla I feel your guy gu,y awwwww father fine boy, oh forever young."

Linda Archer commented:

"Hahaha Hahaha 😆 😂 🤣 I love ❤️this man , eee guy guy lol." '

Obrefuo Ba said:

"Daddy, why are you wearing slippers in Ghana? you walk with your bear foot, please why?"

Twene Jonas and Young beef

Young Don is also beefing his mentor Twene Jonas and recently responded to a claim he made that his passport was a fake one.

YEN.com.gh reported that the social media sensation visited an area heavily patrolled by the NYPD and flaunted the passport to prove it was original.

Young Don has been taking countless swipes at Twene Jonas on social media.

