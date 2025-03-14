The newly appointed Inspector-General of Police COP Tetteh Yohuno made his first visit after he was appointed IGP to the police headquarters on March 14, 2025

COP Yohuno was warmly received with loud cheers and jubilation, a video which has surfaced online indicates

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions as some praised the new IGP while others expressed their disappointment in Dampare's dismissal

Excitement filled the Ghana Police Headquarters on Friday, March 14, 2025, when the newly appointed IGP, COP Tetteh Yohuno arrived ahead of his swearing-in.

That was his first appearance at the Police HQ after he was named as the Inspector-General of Police.

Police officers jubilate as COP Tetteh Yohuno arrives at Police Headquarters

COP Yohuno was warmly welcomed with loud cheers from officers who had gathered to witness his first appearance at the police headquarters after his appointment.

President Mahama appoints COP Yohuno

President John Dramani Mahama on March 13, 2025, appointed COP Christian Tetteh Yohuno as the new IGP.

The appointment was announced by Felix Ofosu Kwakye in a statement shared on his social media handles. There was no explanation as to why the former IGP had been dismissed.

His appointment has been received with mixed reactions as some Ghanaians believe it's a great move, while others disagree.

Regardless, police officers who gathered to meet their new boss were delighted and jubilated upon his arrival at the police headquarters.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to COP Yohuno's arrival

The video of COP Tetteh Yohuno making his first arrival at the Police Headquarters has triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians. While some were taken aback by the jubilation of officers, others gave possible reasons why police personnel seemed excited over the former IGP's dismissal.

@OsikaniKwaku

·

4h

Why are All police jubilating like that …

JB™️ 🏅🏅

@JackB_87

·

3h

An Npp man said Dampare should apologize to people before going out cus after going out, he might not get friends...now, what the man said is coming to pass!.

Kojo

@KojoKeelson

·

3h

Dampare was a disciplinarian. One thing I have learnt is that Ghanaians never like disciplinarians. Back in high school, the teachers that were disciplinarians were a nuisance to us. Once u enforce the rules u seen as wicked

@David_dela07

·

4h

It seems Dampare has even more hidden schemes than we realized we initially thought his strength was just good PR.

Simon Kofi Tettey

@sktettey

·

3h

0:18 / 0:34

Simon Kofi Tettey

@sktettey

·

3h

Chale, Dampare handled Fix The Country and Democracy Hub demonstrations very poorly. Maybe he was trying to please Akufo Addo not to sack him.

Rhoomy_🇬🇭

@Rhoomy555

·

3h

Dampare was just doing things that will please only the public.

Even in the case of minor demonstration he will oder 1000s of Police men to come from all the regions just to come and meet about 50 people on the streets exercising their constitutional right.

Brafii 1

@1Brafii

·

4h

This makes me question if dampare was a tyrant to the police internal administration cos his PR was good u wouldn't know the mess within

emmanuel

@emmaidoo2

·

4h

Eiiiiii what is going on?

So Dampare obviously had issues with the police service

Satan Company 💀☠️🇬🇭🇯🇲🇺🇸🇨🇦

@evils_only

·

4h

Does it mean that the police services didn’t like Dampare or what cus eiiiii it seems they are really happy to have a new IGP

K.D.

@YesuHoliq

·

4h

Dampare was just principled and people don't enjoy that.

𝙍𝙔𝘾𝙃𝙔 🇬🇭

@GAFACHY_

·

3h

Deep deep the police no really liked Dampare...

