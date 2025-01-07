President John Dramani Mahama wore a white three-piece African men’s wear for his inauguration at the Independence Square

President John Dramani Mahama and his Vice President, Prof Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang, were sworn into office on Tuesday, January 7, 2025.

The man of the moment wore a white three-piece African men’s wear popularly called agbada with kente at the edges and a kente-made hat to match. His agbada also contained some adinkra symbols.

President Mahama wears a white agbada with kente trimmings and adinkra symbols designed on it.

It is known that Kente clothes have names, and adinkra symbols have meanings. Many have wondered what the kente and symbols in President John Mahama’s attire meant.

In Ghanaian tradition, one wears white when one is victorious. His choice of white fabric for the agbada symbolises his victory in the 2024 elections after losing twice to Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

In a Facebook post, MeYɛ Asanteni said the name of the Kente fabric used for the trimmings is called ‘mmerɛ pa da wanim.’ This translates to mean ‘there are better days awaiting you.’

The adinkra symbols in the kente cloth are ‘Gye Nyame,’ ‘Sankofa’, ‘Nyame Dua’, and ‘Dweninmmen’

Gye Nyame is an Akan phrase that literally means “Except God.” It expresses God's omnipotence and supremacy in all affairs.

The symbol Sankofa is also an Akan term that literally means “to go back and get it.” One of the Adinkra symbols for Sankofa depicts a mythical bird flying forward with its head turned backwards.

Nyame dua means God's tree. This symbol indicates the user acknowledges the presence of God.

The last adinkra symbol in his agbada is Dweninmmen (Horns of a Ram 🐏). This signifies humility and strength.

Netizens commend Mahama for choice of attire

YEN.com.gh collated some comments on social media on President John Mahama's inauguration attire. Read them below:

Sikawura Zingaro Charles said:

"I JUST FEEL PROUD AS A KENTE WEAVER AND SELLER."

Lord Onyameba wrote:

"This shows his gratitude to The Otumfour and Asanteman."

Zito Nasara Lana said:

"He is an inclusive president, he doesn’t discriminate, He is not tribalistic, he respects all tribes, He is president John Dramani Mahama."

Bimpong Boafo wrote:

"Nice costume from the first gentleman of the land. Piawww JDM."

Achiaa Kwame App said:

"We wish our New President the best"

Mahama's sons wear batakari at his inauguration

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that President John Dramani Mahama's sons wore beautiful smocks to their father's inauguration at Independence Square.

The boys wore white long-sleeved shirts inside their batakaris. Their sister Farida wore a green kente corseted dress and a long wig.

Social media users who watched the inauguration shared their admiration for the beautiful presidential family on the occasion.

