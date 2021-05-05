Skrewfaze has indicated that the Ghana Music Industry is bedeviled with wicked acts

He indicated that it was either an artiste was serving God or dealing with black magic

The Gbalagazaa hitmaker recounted some instances where he came into contact with such acts

Ghanaian musician, Jehoshaphat Kwabena Eshun, known popularly by the stage name Skrewfaze, has indicated that the use of juju or black magic in the Ghana Music Industry is very real.

While speaking in an exclusive Facebook Live interview with popular disc jockey, DJ Master P, Skrewfaze said as an artiste in Ghana, it was either one was serving God or engaging in full-time juju.

The Dey Guard singer went on to recount a number of instances where he had first-hand views or encounters with people using juju in the industry.

According to the singer, he once received a call to come to the Awudome cemetery because someone was doing something untoward there.

He said when they got there, they saw that the person had buried the CD of an artiste with a red string around it and some cowries.

Skrewfaze said he saw the artiste whose CD was being buried but for some reason, he was not going to reveal the identity.

Moving on from then, he said he was to perform at the National Theatre with another artiste and had spent a lot of time rehearsing for the show.

He added that the other artiste came to see him and encouraged him to give off his best during his performance and they exchanged handshakes.

Skrewfaze said immediately the artiste left, he lost his voice and was struggling to be even audible for the show.

The Gbalagazaa crooner said it was very real that there was the use of black magic in the industry.

