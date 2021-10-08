Kidi has been spotted in a new video claiming he is too handsome

The musician was seen seated bare-chested on a bed in what looked like a bedroom

Kidi was recently in the news when it came to light that his song Touch It has become a worldwide hit

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian musician and Lynx Entertainment signee, Dennis Nana Dwamena better known as Kidi has been spotted in a video admiring himself.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the official Instagram page of the Enjoyment hitmaker, Kidi was heard saying that he was very handsome.

According to him, he was yet to see another person as handsome as himself who has been created on this earth.

The Say Cheese hitmaker went on to outline some of the features of his face and indicated that God really outdid himself by creating him.

Kidi was seen seated in what looked like a bedroom as he admired his own face and how grateful he was to be this handsome.

After posting the video on social media, Kidi captioned it: "I’m just too handsome! GOD!"

Many colleagues, fans and followers of the award-winning singer took to the comment section to react to the video.

dancegodlloyd came in with a sarcastic comment: "Make somebody give me black pen never mind"

centuryboy._07 wrote: "Golden boy"

a.m.u.c.h.e had nothing but massive love for the singer: "Love you kidi"

kaassh_hh commented: "Pass me the handsome sugar daddy"

ella_ordji also wrote: "My sugar boy"

There were many such comments that showed that indeed, Kidi was very much loved and admired by lots of people.

