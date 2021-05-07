- Sam George says illegal miners must be punished by firing squad

- He made the call on Joy News

- Meanwhile, the Minister of Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation stated that the government will do what it pleases with seized galamsey equipment

Ningo Prampram lawmaker, Samuel George, says persons engaged in illegal mining otherwise known as ‘galamsey’ must be instantly executed via the firing squad.

Speaking on a Joy News panel discussion on Thursday, April 6, 2021, according to a report sighted on Ghanaweb, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) legislator expressed fear his children and “your children will not have portable water to drink” due to illegal mining.

"If the person is NDC, if the person is a national executive of the NDC, arrest him and jail him. I believe that for the first time we should actually have the firing squad brought back,” Sam George added.

In the meantime, the Minister of Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation (MESTI) stated that the government will do what it pleases with seized galamsey equipment.

Dr. Kwaku Afriyie said as earlier reported by YEN.com.gh that the government will continue to burn excavators being used for illegal mining when soldiers seize them.

He said those who do not agree with them burning the machines should feel free to drag them to court.

According to him, burning the machines is the best alternative to fighting illegal mining rather than seizing and keeping them.

President Akufo-Addo gave an order for the deployment of soldiers to mining areas to clamp down on activities by illegal miners.

The soldiers, numbering 200 were poled together to undertake this operation which started on Wednesday morning, April 28, 2021, at 6 am.

The deployed soldiers were expected to remove all those engaging in the illegal act and also destroy the logistics involved in mining from Ghana’s water bodies.

