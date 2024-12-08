Elections 2024: Bawumia Concedes To Mahama, Details Of His Call Emerge
- New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has conceded defeat in the 2024 presidential elections
- Bawumia called the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer John Dramani Mahama to congratulate him
- Bawumia later held a press briefing to address the nation and announce his opponent as president-elect
Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has called the former President John Mahama to concede defeat in the 2024 general elections.
The concession call came on Sunday morning, December 8, 2024, barely 24 hours after the polls had started.
Mahama announced the concession in a post on X, saying:
"I have, this morning, received a congratulatory call from my brother Dr @MBawumia, following my emphatic victory in Saturday’s election."
Not long after Mahama's tweet, Dr Bawumia addressed the nation. He shared details of his call with the former president in his speech.
He stated that the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) internal collation indicated that John Mahama and the NDC had decisively won the presidential and parliamentary elections.
"I've just called His Excellency John Dramani Mahama to congratulate him as President-Elect of the Republic of Ghana," he said.
He thanked Ghanaians who voted for him and those who even took the time to consider his policies, adding that his quick concession was calm down tensions and preserve the peace of Ghana.
Mahama
