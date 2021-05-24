A wife-to-be has blown the internet away with her gesture on her wedding day

The pretty final year student was seen sitting for her final exam in her wedding gown

She was seen being accompanied by a man believed to be her husband to the exam hall

A new video making rounds on social media has shown a final year female university student writing her last exam on her wedding day and in her wedding gown.

In the video, the lady was seen being accompanied out of the exam hall by a man presumed to be her husband, judging by the way he was dressed.

The lady who was wearing a white ball-gown-designed wedding dress was beaming with smiles as her outfit attracted many eyes.

While walking on the walkway out of the examination hall with her supposed husband, many of her mates followed closely behind as they videoed the rather rare occurrence.

One of the people who took out their phone to capture the moment on camera was heard saying: "Oh God when? When?" as a prayer to God asking when she would also celebrate this way.

The lady in the wedding gown is obviously celebrating two milestones in her life after completing school and getting married on the same day.

After successfully sitting for the paper, the young lady and her husband were seen walking gracefully to their car to go and continue their wedding celebration.

