COP Christian Tetteh Yohunu, in a video shared on TikTok, danced in elation after being officially appointed as Police Inspector General (IGP)

The respected COP was dressed in traditional cloth and slippers as he jumped and did a funny dance in a clip that amused social media users

He has replaced George Akuffo Dampare, who was appointed by the previous government, with the appointment met with mixed views

COP Christian Tetteh Yohunu has gone viral after a video of him dancing in excitement following his appointment as Ghana’s new Inspector-General of Police (IGP) surfaced.

In the video, which was shared on TikTok, Yohunu was dressed in traditional cloth and slippers, jumping and moving joyfully. His reaction has amused many social media users.

President John Dramani Mahama appointed COP Yohunu as IGP, replacing Dr George Akuffo Dampare, who has been removed from office. The decision has sparked mixed reactions, with some supporting the change and others questioning the move.

COP Yohunu has served in several leadership roles within the Ghana Police Service. He was previously the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of operations.

Over the years, he has held positions such as Accra Regional Commander, Director-General of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department, and Director-General of Administration.

He was promoted to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) in 2012 and later became Commissioner of Police in 2016 during Mahama’s earlier administration.

In 2011, he was awarded the Grand Medal for his contributions to fighting crime in Ghana. His swearing-in is set for Friday, March 14.

COP Yohonu's dance moves spark reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Yahaya Yaya said:

"Let’s wish him well and stop the hate. I wish he will do better than the former one."

OgunLaugh Stone wrote:

"No appointed IGP can do better. They’re all political gimmicks n they do things to favor their master who appointed them."

affarijerry said:

"Please help Ghana police and please don't be like someone who gained people heart in social media than the police service."

Metz commented:

"Wei di3 Ghana got talent mu IGP.🤣"

user7961407665954 wrote:

"But what is he going to do differently?"

clickjeisenbond reacted:

"The only woman's husband in the police service, you deserves it .awoooo awo! awo t)."

Francis said:

"Make sure you would be there for civilians, dont go and empower your men to maltreat civilians!"

richardhayford3 commented:

"IGP with swag. papapaaaa. Please, don't disappoint Ghanaians oo."

Dampare dances with his son

Yohunu is not the only police man who has moves; the man he is replacing is also considered a good dancer.

YEN.com.gh reported that Dampare's son was spotted dancing with his dad at the funeral of one of his in-laws.

Many Ghanaians were pleased by the bond between father and son and praised the former police boss's moves.

