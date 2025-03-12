Mr Happiness, the Dutch citizen born in Ghana, has praised President John Mahama for scrapping the e-levy and other taxes

In a TikTok video, Kofi Gabs celebrated the Ghanaian President for fulfilling his campaign promise to people of the country

He further suggested that Ghanaians made the right choice in the elections on December 7, 2024, by voting for John Mahama

A Dutch citizen of Ghanaian descent, Kofi Gabs, popularly known as Mr Happiness, has reacted to the 2025 Budget statement presented by the Finance Minister of Ghana.

The budget statement delivered on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, by Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, announced the scrapping of the E-levy, betting and emission taxes, plus other interventions.

The contents of the budget appeared to have brought joy to many Ghanaians both home and abroad.

Kofi Gabs, who still keeps tabs on happenings in his country of birth, took to social media to revel over the abolishing of the taxes.

In a video shared on his social media pages, Mr Happiness was captured celebrating over a bowl of fufu and chicken light soup while jamming to the Kwen Kwen song by Ghanaian musician, Nacee.

"Ɛyɛ zu, ɛyɛ za, this is John Mahama chicken light and fufu. Vote wisely for John Dramani Mahama," he was heard saying in the video while firmly holding his large bowl of food.

The E-levy, betting and emission taxes were introduced by the immediate past government, led by former President Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), amid resistance from the citizens and the minority group in Parliament.

Capitalising on the unpopularity of the taxes among the Ghanaian citizens, particularly the youth, the then oppositional National Democratic Congress (NDC) promised to scrap them if they were voted for in the 2024 general elections.

Consequently, upon winning the elections, the now governing NDC, led by President John Dramani Mahama, has abolished the taxes in its first budget statement.

Below is the video of Kofi Gabs celebrating the Ghanaian government's first budget statement under new leadership:

Netizens react to Kofi Gabs video

Kofi Gabs' video sparked mixed reactions on social media, some of which are compiled below:

@wisdomdoh9 said

"Mr happiness, you have the mic and the president hears you always, but please talk about the ‘system’ and the high inflation., we cannot even buy our own grown food and fuel…. The Mahama thing is becoming more."

@NanaOky17709058 also said:

"Enjoyment ago vote him again."

@Kojo693 commented:

"You do not receive an alert."

US-based Ghanaian praises Mahama

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a popular and controversial Ghanaian social commentator based in the US, Twene Jonas commented on the 2025 Budget statement.

He said in a video that President Mahama has shown that he was a man of integrity by honouring his promise to the people of Ghana on abolishing some taxations.

Many Ghanaians who came across the video of Twene Jonas on social media took to the comments section to share their views on his reaction to the Budget statement.

