A video of prayer warriors in a church gathering to blow tongues over a burning building in an attempt to quench it has surfaced on social media.

It appeared that the Each Church members belonging to the MFM Lagos Region 1 branch were having a service when they sensed a building burning nearby.

One would imagine that they came out to see how the flames were consuming the structure and decided to intervene from the realm of the spirit.

Unfortunately, the video was only 30 seconds long and it is unclear whether the 'spiritual intervention' actually yielded results in real time.

Although most people found the video ridiculous, a gentleman with the Twitter handle @ApatiraTaiwo was in support of the act.

"If you don’t understand what something does, don’t underestimate until you do..Do you know the power of prayer, do you know how many things a hazard can destroy even?" he said.

Video of prayer warriors blowing tongues over burning building heats up reactions Credit: @ameyaw112

Source: Twitter

Source: Yen