Kwaku Manu held a housewarming party to officially open his newly built mansion at East Legon Hills on Boxing Day

The comic actor, in a video, thanked Dr Osei Kwame Despite for providing him with the funds to hold the event at his home

Kwaku Manu's remarks at his housewarming party triggered mixed reactions from his numerous fans on social media

Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu praised businessman Dr Osei Kwame Despite at the launch of the new mansion he had built at East Legon Hills on Boxing Day, December 26, 2024.

The actor held a housewarming party to open his new home officially. His four children and several prominent figures, such as Nana Ama McBrown, Obaapa Christy, Tracey Boakye, and Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, were in attendance to celebrate with him.

Kwaku Manu recently flaunted the beautiful six-bedroom house on social media and received heavy praise from his numerous fans, who were impressed with his decision to prioritise a new property over other expensive things.

Kwaku Manu lauds Despite at housewarming party

In a social media video shared by blogger Zionfelix, Kwaku Manu beamed with excitement as he shared that Dr Osei Kwame Despite had provided the finances for him to hold the lavish housewarming party.

The Kumawood actor noted that the businessman had promised to provide the funds for his event two months ago after he informed him about the completion of the building project.

Kwaku Manu expressed his gratitude to Dr Osei Kwame Despite and Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong for financially supporting him and other Ghanaians through their philanthropic activities.

Below is the video of Kwaku Manu praising Dr Osei Kwame Despite:

Kwaku Manu's comments stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users in reaction to Kwaku Manu's housewarming party at East Legon Hills below:

Kweku Dinero commented:

"It is only in Ghana where rich people help only rich people but if you are poor, nobody will help you in this world."

BLINKING said:

"Rich men giving rich men money. Eeee, we go keep long in the queue papa."

Humble Majesty commented:

"I tap into this Grace 🙌🙌."

Sandy Sandy said:

"When the time is right, I, the lord will make it happen."

Akosua commented:

"They are good people from the Despite group of companies. Mr Kwame Despite and Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, God bless you all abundantly 🙏🙏🙏🎅🎄🎅."

benjaminopoku926 said:

"He did that because of the broken heart you went through."

Kwaku Manu explains decision to flaunt mansion

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwaku Manu shared why he flaunted his new mansion at East Legon Hills online after its completion.

The comic actor shared that he decided to flaunt his new abode to motivate the Ghanaian youth to strive for more extraordinary things.

Kwaku Manu also recounted his struggles earlier in his life and credited God for his numerous successes since becoming a movie star.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

