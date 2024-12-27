A video of a fresh university graduate speaking about her salary expectations after school has sparked reactions online

In the viral video, the young lady said she would not settle for a job that paid GH¢2,000 monthly

The young lady, while speaking to a content creator, said she was aware of several job opportunities that paid better salaries

A fresh university graduate is trending on social media for making a claim that many consider outlandish.

In a video circulating on social media, the young lady said she would not accept any job offer that paid GH¢2,000 per month.

A fresh university graduate shares salary expectations ahead of life after school. Photo credit: @University of Education, Winneba/Facebook.

According to the lady, whose name has yet to be confirmed, there are numerous well-paying job opportunities available, but one needs to connect with the right people to access them.

Speaking to a social media content creator on the sidelines of her graduation ceremony, the young lady said should only accept a job offer that paid at least GH¢4,000.

"When I started my national service, I got to know that they are really good paying jobs, there are vacancies, but all you need is the connection. When I say the connection, I mean, you are supposed to connect with the people who have that offer to give you at where you're doing your service," She said.

"I would not settle for a job that would pay me GH¢2,000, As a degree holder, I think some GH¢4,000 wouldn't be bad," she stated.

Reactions to young lady's salary desires

The lady's sentiments, as captured in the TikTok video, sparked reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

@wisdom wrote:

"She is not serious. U need to be strategic and know what you are doing. It’s a career you intend to build. Think long-term. My first salary was 800 Cedis and 5 years down the line I make over 30k a month."

@Quaku Asare also wrote:

"Those small salary jobs help build experience, industry exposure, and readiness for big companies requiring years of experience. Rejecting them limits the opportunity to gain needed experience."

@Katakyie commented:

"We all said same, time is the best judge, she will even be fighting for her salary to be increased to 1,000."

Graduates open up about career plans

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that some graduates from the University of Professional Studies, Accra opened up about their career options ahead of life after school.

In a video that went viral on social media, the students shared various career options they would explore if they failed to secure jobs with their university degrees.

Many of the students said they would relocate abroad with only a few saying they would venture into entrepreneurship.

