Bride Beats Groom In A Pushup Challenge On Their Wedding Day: "He Go Marry Mayweather As Wife"
- A video of a bride and her groom partaking in a pushup challenge has got people talking on social media
- The couple, who were enjoying their special day, decided to entertain their guest with some pushups
- Netizens who saw the post were left in awe and praised the couple in the comments section
PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.
A Ghanaian bride and her groom left their wedding guests mesmerised after the couple decided to partake in a pushup challenge.
As part of activities to entertain their guests on the special day, the couple engaged in a spontaneous pushup challenge.
The wedding was filled with joy and merriment, but the fitness-loving couple decided to spice things up with the friendly competition.
Dressed in her stunning outfit, the bride confidently took on the challenge against her groom, who was equally enthusiastic about the challenge.
The lady beat her groom in the challenge as she exhibited remarkable strength and determination, leaving the guests in awe.
Watch the video below:
Netizens hail bride over pushup challenge
Netizens who saw the video of the bride and groom engaging in the pushup challenge were in awe. Many celebrated the young woman for taking up the challenge.
@S.M.ADAM04 wrote:
"Someone go marry Mayweather as a wife."
@eni obirin ko to yowo oshe wrote:
"Who else is watching this on 27th December."
@Inibokun wrote:
"What’s the significance of this at the wedding?"
@petersukah wrote:
"The lady is military officer."
@Abena wrote:
"Is the husband safe or not?"
@Mahad Byansi wrote:
"Which kind flag be this abeg?"
@Shaddywealth wrote:
"They met at the gym anaa???"
@michaelasare81 wrote:
"This is purely white flag for me bride get form."
@Daakyehene Kwame Gyamfi wrote:
"Indirect message to mother in law."
@Shanguy Gh wrote:
"Is she a military woman."
Ghanaian woman finds love in a forest
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian woman had shared how she met her lovely husband.
In the video, she noted that she met her husband in the forest when she went to pray after a painful heartbreak.
Netizens who saw the video were touched and expressed their views in the comments section.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jessie Ola-Morris (Human-Interest Editor) Jessie Ola-Morris is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. She has over three years of experience in journalism. She graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Her journalism career started with myjoyonline.com, a subsidiary of The Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. Jessie also previously served as a multimedia journalist for The Independent Ghana. In 2024, Jessie completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: jessie.ola-morris@yen.com.gh