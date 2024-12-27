A video of a bride and her groom partaking in a pushup challenge has got people talking on social media

The couple, who were enjoying their special day, decided to entertain their guest with some pushups

Netizens who saw the post were left in awe and praised the couple in the comments section

A Ghanaian bride and her groom left their wedding guests mesmerised after the couple decided to partake in a pushup challenge.

As part of activities to entertain their guests on the special day, the couple engaged in a spontaneous pushup challenge.

A Ghanaian bride happily partakes in a pushup challenge with groom. Image source: mc_daktajay

The wedding was filled with joy and merriment, but the fitness-loving couple decided to spice things up with the friendly competition.

Dressed in her stunning outfit, the bride confidently took on the challenge against her groom, who was equally enthusiastic about the challenge.

The lady beat her groom in the challenge as she exhibited remarkable strength and determination, leaving the guests in awe.

Watch the video below:

Netizens hail bride over pushup challenge

Netizens who saw the video of the bride and groom engaging in the pushup challenge were in awe. Many celebrated the young woman for taking up the challenge.

@S.M.ADAM04 wrote:

"Someone go marry Mayweather as a wife."

@eni obirin ko to yowo oshe wrote:

"Who else is watching this on 27th December."

@Inibokun wrote:

"What’s the significance of this at the wedding?"

@petersukah wrote:

"The lady is military officer."

@Abena wrote:

"Is the husband safe or not?"

@Mahad Byansi wrote:

"Which kind flag be this abeg?"

@Shaddywealth wrote:

"They met at the gym anaa???"

@michaelasare81 wrote:

"This is purely white flag for me bride get form."

@Daakyehene Kwame Gyamfi wrote:

"Indirect message to mother in law."

@Shanguy Gh wrote:

"Is she a military woman."

Ghanaian woman finds love in a forest

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian woman had shared how she met her lovely husband.

In the video, she noted that she met her husband in the forest when she went to pray after a painful heartbreak.

Netizens who saw the video were touched and expressed their views in the comments section.

