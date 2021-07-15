Meghan Markle, hubby Prince Harry reportedly working on Netflix show

Meghan and Harry will produce their upcoming animated Netflix show under Archewell Productions, named after their son

Meghan is said to have created the idea and is proud to see her foundation working with Netflix

This will be their second film as their first project focuses on Invictus Games, which works with injured, sick and veteran military personnel

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly working on their second Netflix project under their Archewell Productions organisation.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are working on their second film project. Photo: sussexroyal.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry revealed the name of their aforementioned foundation earlier this year and are using it to release their own content.

According to New York Post, the couple announced on Wednesday, July 14, that the working title Pearl, which will be an animated series.

Meghan reportedly created the idea of the family-focused film inspired by several women from history.

Meghan will also be the executive producer and said she was thrilled that Archewell Productions partnered with Netflix on the film.

Pearl focuses on a 12-year-old girl's adventure of self-discovery while trying to overcome life's challenges.

According to New York Post, the couple signed a deal to create content for Netflix. Their first project focuses on Invictus Games, which gives sick and injured military personnel and veterans a chance to compete in sports.

Meghan never wanted fame

YEN.com.gh recently reported that Meghan Markle "never wanted fame" yet ended up in the spotlight due to her acting career and marriage to Prince Harry, according to a royal biographer.

Author Andrew Morton wrote in his book Meghan: A Hollywood Princess that Meghan never wanted this fame.

Despite the actress's chosen profession, which naturally gathers much public attention, and her marriage to Prince Harry, it's reported Markle actually has a distaste of public life.

In an exclusive piece by Express UK, Morton suggests the Duchess only got into acting as a way to make a living playing dress-up.

He wrote: “As far as she was concerned, she never wanted fame. Acting was the chance to make a great living by playing dress-up and working with awesome people.”

In fact, Meghan is said to hate red carpets, as they make her nervous and make her feel like a “needy child”.

