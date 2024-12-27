Dr Sledge, in a video, made a grand entrance in eight expensive luxurious cars with his wife Amadia at Sarkodie's Rapperholic concert

The businessman's collection included a Ferrari, two Rolls Royces, two Range Rovers, a Mercedes-Maybach, a Bentley and a Land Cruiser

Dr Sledge's display of his eight expensive luxury cars at the event has triggered reactions from many Ghanaians on social media

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian businessman and multi-millionaire Nana Yaw Duodo, popularly known as Dr Sledge, courted attention on social media with his appearance at rapper Sarkodie's 2024 Rapperholic concert on Wednesday, December 25, 2024.

Businessman Dr Sledge displays his expensive luxurious cars at Sarkodie's 2024 Rapperholic concert. Photo source: @defineann and @nkonkonsa

Source: Instagram

The 11th edition of the annual music concert, held at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre, saw a massive crowd turnout with popular local and international musicians like King Paluta, Beeztrap KOTM, Patoranking, Ruger, Victony and Kwesi Arthur thrilling fans.

Dr Sledge parades luxurious cars at Rapperholic

Dr Sledge stole the spotlight as he made his grand entrance at the 2024 Rapperholic concert with his impressive collection of expensive luxurious cars in a convoy.

In a viral video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the chairman of Goldridge Ghana Limited and his beautiful wife, Amadia, the sister of musician Nana Boroo, arrived at the event venue with eight cars in an ultimate display of wealth and success.

The luxurious vehicles, worth millions of dollars, included a Ferrari 458 Italia, a Rolls Royce Dawn, a Bentley Flying Spur, a Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, a Rolls Royce Cullinan, two Range Rovers, and a Toyota Land Cruiser.

Dr Sledge, sporting an all-black outfit with a walking cane, exchanged pleasantries with some personalities at the entrance of the Grand Arena before proceeding to the building with his wife and their entourage.

Watch the video of Dr Sledge parading his cars at the Rapperholic concert below:

Dr Sledge's car collection stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Largie Ramazani commented:

"Sledge is like the Suge Knight of Ghana."

Di_geous said:

"You heard Wale say “I getty big man wey dey solve our problem” in the hey unco song? Yes, it’s this man, Sledge. He is the one who bought Wale’s album for a record-breaking amount of 1.5m cedis 😎."

1DAY commented:

"He lives in Ghana. Make someone come tell me say money no dey Ghana."

Nanadwamena said:

"It won't happen in any show except Rapperholic."

Sleem Rascooveli commented:

"Chairman biaa chairman for Accra."

Content creator Diana Asamoah displays new car

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Diana Asamoah, a TikTok user who regularly appears in content creator Opoku Bilson's comic skits, bought a brand-new car.

She flaunted the new car, which resembled a Toyota Camry, in a video on social media and threw subtle jabs at an unknown individual as she cruised in town.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh