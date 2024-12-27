Cynthia Yeboah, popularly known as Tima Kumkum, was spotted in the US several months into her pregnancy

It was a hearty moment when the renowned media personality met US-based viral sensation Obaa Cee

Their interaction, which has surfaced on social media, has gained significant traction from fans

Ghanaian media personality Cynthia Yeboah, aka Tima Kumkum, with Ghana's Multimedia Group, has traveled to the US.

Her trip abroad comes several months after the renowned TV and radio personality announced her pregnancy on social media.

Many reports suggest that Tima Kumkum has put to birth. In a recent video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Tima Kumkum was spotted with the comic viral sensation Obaa Cee, who has fast become a towering force in Ghana's US diaspora thanks to her online content.

The viral star appeared to have surprised Tima Kumkum with a gift which the latter was highly elated to receive.

When they met, Obaa Cee and Tima Kumkum talked about the weather struggles as they exchanged jokes among themselves.

Obaa Cee and Tima Kumkum stir reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Obaa Cee and Tima Kumkum's hearty encounter.

nanaamasark said:

"Am not feeling well and mummy is killing me with laughter tima what."

Fafa wrote:

"Obaa cee must u spoil everyone’s name."

Adwoa beauti remarked:

"Tima what 😂😂 Eii Obaa Cece will kill us with laughter 😂😂."

Emmanuella Debrah noted:

"Hmmm Tima konko 😂 congrat to congrat 😂😂😂."

Awurama_First Lady🇬🇭💎 added:

"Tima de3n? eeeiii,me maame de3 wo boa ooo🙆😳."

Tima Kumkum turns 37

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Tima Kumkum who turned 37 on September 17, 2024 had dropped a powerful celebration to mark her new milestone.

In her message, the media personality recounted her struggles and journey to becoming a firebrand in Ghanaian media.

She established that her new birthday celebration was worth celebrating because the universe has acknowledged her efforts and resilience.

