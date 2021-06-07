Twene Jonas has landed himself in a little trouble after introducing a man in Batman costume as 'spiderman'

The US-based Ghanaian sensation also looked nervous in the video which is unusual of him

One of his followers commented that the curses that were rained on him recently have started affecting him

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghanaian social media sensation, Twene Jonas, has found himself in an interesting fix after introducing a man dressed in Batman costume as 'Spiderman' in a hilarious video.

The snippet that was shared on the Twitter handle of Kalyjay saw Twene Jonas looking nervous, which is very unusual of him in his videos.

Acting as though he was scared, Jonas stood at a safe distance whilst asking his live viewers to meet 'Spiderman' as the 'Batman' kept starring at him with a confused look.

See the video below:

Thousands of Ghanaians have been reacting to the video with some indicating that the curses that were rained on Twene Jonas recently have started affecting him.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

@yaaconieba said:

Spider-Man paa nie. He be village boy paaa. His father no buy TV early. The time spider man dey na his home town nobody get TV.

@Quame_Acyd indicated that:

The curse has started working from the cerebrum of the brain

@SirEben4 commented that:

These people all dey insult leaders say them no no book...

Screenshots of video with Twene Jonas Photo Credit: @twenejonas

Source: Twitter

Musician from Ashaiman now making it in US says being Ghanaian was a setback

Meanwhile, Rashid Rauf Adam, a Ghanaian musician originally from Ashaiman who is now making it big in the United States of America, has disclosed that being Ghanaian made his career more challenging.

Narrating exclusively to YEN.com.gh, Adam Ro, as he is popularly called, said he had all it took and was ready to persevere and these helped him a lot on the journey.

According to Adam, he had to work extra hard in order to be able to grow enough confidence in the music industry in America.

“Entering the music industry when there were already big names was not a very easy task. Fortunately, I always had what it takes and it helped me persevere in the industry. Being from Ghana was not a plus point for me for a huge number of years. It took years of hard work to build the confidence that I have today”, he shared.

Source: YEN.com.gh