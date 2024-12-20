Man Sentenced To Five Years In Prison For Smashing Vehicles At Parliament

A 33-year-old man has been sentenced to five years in prison for causing damage to several vehicles parked in front of the parliamentary buildings.

The accused, Christopher Kofi Kyere Sorkpa, smashed the windscreens and windows of about seven vehicles parked on the premises of the parliamentary complex on Wednesday, December 18, 2024.

Another person, Wisdom Ahli, was also arrested on the premises in connection with the attacks on the vehicle.

He had also caused significant damage to four Land Cruisers belonging to Members of Parliament.

Eyewitnesses have suggested that the man appeared to be mentally impaired.

Sorkpa, the first accused, faced six charges, including conspiracy to commit unlawful damage.

He pleaded guilty to all the charges in court on Friday, December 20, 2024, leading to his swift conviction by presiding judge Samuel Bright Asiedu.

The second accused, Wisdom Ahli, is yet to have his day in court.

He is currently in police custody for his alleged role in the incident.

He is to be arraigned on January 9, 2025.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh