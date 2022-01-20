A group of Ghanaian students has been able to produce an amazing innovation using AI technology

The students who are indicated to come from KNUST in Kumasi and UCC in the Cape Coast made a robot that can feed people

The solution is supposed to help individuals who are disabled or unable to use their hands for various reasons

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Students from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in collaboration with their counterparts from the University of Cape Coast have come up with a groundbreaking invention.

Prince David Nyarko, the winner of Best Student in Engineering in Ghana 2020 and the president of Physics Students Association of Ghana made the profound revelation on his LinkedIn handle along with a video to prove.

The innovative students were able to produce a rob that has Artificial Intelligence and is able to read body language in order to feed people who are unable to use their hands due to some form of disability.

Robot feeding a small girl Photo credit: Prince David Nyarko via LinkedIn

Source: UGC

"University of Cape Coast and Kwame Nkrumah'​ University of Science and Technology, Kumasi students develop Ghana’s first AI Social robot to assist persons with disabilities," he posted.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The video has since won the admiration and praise of many Ghanaians.

Below were some thoughts gathered from the comment section by YEN.com.gh.

Tebson Haruna Mohammed, a Biomedical Science student said:

A great impacts and innovative design from you guy's.. Now gov. Must support this to make some available for the rural and marginalised disabilities with no funds....

Joyce Evelyn Graham an HR Generalist commented:

All things are possible to them that believe and work at it. This is very impressive

YAW YEBOAH, a student at the University of Energy and Natural Resources indicated:

We are closer to the future we are looking up to. These are the stuff we need as we push to go higher. Ayekoo

Kingsford Brown Dadzie mentioned:

A brilliant and thoughtful concept! Which still requires continuous improvement with the design drawings. The efficacy movement of the handle picking the food to have less food spill or no spill. But a unique concert with the potential to expand into branches of creative areas in technology. Focus more on design and technology.

Click here to watch the video.

Ghanaian innovator named in a coveted list

Meanwhile, George Jojo Boateng, a 28-year-old Ghanaian innovator was named in the MIT Technology Review Innovators Under 35 list for the year 2021.

In an official publication announcing the list and explaining the reasons for his selection, it is indicated that Jojo and his cofounder Victor Kumbol created an eight-week smartphone-­based coding course with their venture, SuaCode.ai.

So far, it is confirmed that the programme has had more than 600 students who successfully graduated from two dozen countries.

Source: YEN.com.gh