- Prophet Nigel Gaisie, the founder of the Prophetic Hill Chapel, has said that he will die at a time not too far from now

- The famous Ghanaian prophet said this whilst speaking on the death of Prophet TB Joshua of Nigeria

- According to him, God will take his spirit soon because of how the masses mistreat people like himself and Prophet TB Joshua

The General overseer of Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, has prophesied about the time God will take his spirit, indicating that this will happen in the near future.

In a live video shared on the Facebook handle of OneLife Ghana Investrips, the famous Ghanaian prophet said that people like him do not live long because of how they are treated by the masses.

According to him, TB Joshua was persecuted and hated by his own people, which is why God decided to take him back to heaven at the age of only 57.

He advised his congregation and Africans in general to support the prophets of God and not tag them as fake or try to quench the fire in them.

"It won't be long before God will take my spirit. And it is because of how you all treat me. He showed me the time and it is not too far from now," Prophet Nigel said.

He further added,

"This is why when I am worshipping God, you will see me crying. This is because I know my time is near. I've told my only son. What you say and write about us kills".

Meanwhile, barely hours after the death of the founder of Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Temitope Balogun Joshua, popularly known as T.B. Joshua, his wife, Evelyn has narrated the incident that led to the passing of the late pastor.

Sahara Reporters reports that while speaking with some select journalists on Sunday, June 6, Evelyn said her husband ended his race prayerfully.

She revealed that the televangelist spent about three hours in prayer before the last service on the mountain and appeared to be very healthy.

Source: Yen News