Gospel singer Cecilia Marfo is not pleased with the way some pastors preach against sinners

In an interview, Cecilia Marfo indicated that pastors should rather show compassion than condemnation

For her, no one has immunity against sin, so pastors should endeavour to encourage 'sinners' to come to Jesus

Renowned gospel artist Cecilia Marfo has expressed dissatisfaction with how some Ghanaian pastors preach the word of God.

In a recent interview, she admonished pastors to adopt a more nurturing approach when addressing sinners, arguing that harsh criticism drives people away from faith.

Speaking with Fiifi Pratt on Accra-based Kingdom FM, Marfo, also an evangelist, emphasized the importance of compassion over condemnation.

Cecilia Marfo is not happy about how pastors preach against sinners. Photo source: @ceciliamarfo

Source: Facebook

According to her, all humans are fallible and could easily sin against God. For this reason, Marfo, who has had her fair share of controversies in ministry, believes that nobody has the right to pontificate but only preach the goodness of God.

"Any pastor who condemns these is misguided and unwise .We must not confront sinners about their sins but instead gently encourage them to turn to Jesus," she stated.

The Afunumuba hitmaker criticized pastors who harshly judge behaviours like adultery and inappropriate clothing, insisting that such approaches are counterproductive.

"When I preach, I aim to move people to tears, showing them that no matter their sins, Jesus came for them.

Cecilia Marfo speaks on Diana Asamoah relationship

Touching on her relationship with colleague gospel artiste Diana Asamoah, Cecilia Marfo, who recently lamented over a decline in her church members, downplayed rumours that they were 'beefing'.

According to her, she and Asamoah used to be under the same record label and are very cool. She cited her 'English worship' challenge thrown to Asamoah as proof of their friendship.

Watch the video below:

Esther Smith praises Cecilia Marfo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Esther Smith had spoken about her relationship with some colleagues in the gospel music industry, including Cecilia Marfo.

In an interview, Esther Smith shared her first encounter with Cecilia Marfo, which impressed her.

Fans hailed Esther Smith after she recounted her gesture towards her colleague after that encounter.

Source: YEN.com.gh