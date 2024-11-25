Social media has been awash with hearty messages as fans celebrate actress Yvonne Okoro's 40th birthday

The actress marked her new milestone online with a beautiful video that got many tongues wagging online

Scores of colleagues, including Selly Galley, Nana Ama McBrown and Adjetey Anang, congratulated Yvonne Okoro on her milestone

Actress and media personality Yvonne Okoro turned 40 on November 25, 2024. She took to social media to share her new milestone with fans.

Ghanaian actress Yvonne Okoro couldn't hide her joy on her 4th birthday. Source: Yvonne_Okoro

Yvonne Okoro took to social media to share her new milestone with fans who couldn't get enough of her gorgeous outfit adorning her evergreen beauty.

The actress of mixed lineage was spotted in a blue long dress which flaunted her natural curves and smooth chocolate skin.

Scores of her colleagues, including Naa Ashorkor, Nana Ama McBrown and Adjetey Anang, thronged the comments section to patronise her.

The actress is renowned for prolific work in Ghallywood and Nollywood industries, starring in top classics such as The President's Daughter and Shirely Frimpng Manso's Adam's Apples.

Yvonne is one of several film stars confirmed for Peter Sedufia's upcoming project, One Night Guests. The cast also includes Yvonne Okoro, Roselyn Ngisah, Majid Michel, and James Gardiner.

Fans hail Yvonne Okoro

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they patronised Yvonne Okoro on her 40th birthday.

that_galcalledab said:

"Wow 4th floor 👏, you look good"

tvnolly wrote:

"Happy birthday beautiful actress, do have an amazing view on the 4th floor. Cheers to long life and more wealth and joy 🥂🎉🙏"

ivykoomson69 noted:

"My everyday role model, @yvonneokoro, Happy Birthday, Mama. I love you so much. I wish you all the best that you will ever wish yourself. Enjoy, Mama.😍"

official_comforte remarked:

"Happy birthday my woman crush"

kwesi_sherlock shared:

"Our First Lady to be President in the near future🔥❤️# Madam President"

sellygalley added:

"Beautiful today as you were yesterday. Happy birthday 40th Yvonne. love love 🫶🏻❤️❤️"

Sister Afia celebrates her 31st birthday

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian singer Sista Afia had turned a year older on November 8.

Sista Afia rocked a white corseted gown that flaunted her well-defined figure and accentuated her fine curves.

The Asuoden hitmaker expressed her excitement about her birthday by adding exciting emojis to her birthday message.

