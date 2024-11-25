Mohamed Salah has expressed frustration over Liverpool’s failure to offer him a new contract, admitting he feels “more out than in” as his current deal nears its end

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has expressed disappointment over the club's failure to offer him a new contract, sparking speculation about his future.

The 32-year-old, Liverpool’s top scorer this season with 12 goals across all competitions, is set to become a free agent at the end of the campaign.

Mohamed Salah has expressed frustration over Liverpool’s failure to offer him a new contract. Photo: Andrew Sosa.

Salah showcased his importance yet again on Sunday, scoring twice, including a decisive penalty, in Liverpool’s 3-2 victory over Southampton.

The win extended the Reds’ lead at the top of the Premier League to eight points.

Speaking after the match at St Mary’s, Salah addressed his uncertain future via NBC Sports:

“We’re almost in December, and I haven’t received any offers yet to stay at the club. I'm probably more out than in."

Asked if he was disappointed that he is yet to receive an offer, Salah said: "Of course, yeah.

"I'm not going to retire soon so I'm just playing, focusing on the season and I'm trying to win the Premier League and hopefully the Champions League as well. I'm disappointed but we will see."

Salah inspires Liverpool against Southampton

Liverpool widened their Premier League lead to eight points with a hard-fought victory over Southampton, inspired by Mohamed Salah’s brilliance.

Salah has been in exceptional form this season, netting 10 league goals—second only to Manchester City’s Erling Haaland.

According to the BBC, his combined goals and assists have earned Liverpool 17 points, the highest contribution by any player in the division.

The Egyptian forward, who signed a three-year contract extension in 2022, is set to see that deal expire this summer, adding intrigue to his stellar campaign as Liverpool push for the title.

Legends Salah has outscored

YEN.com.gh also listed some Premier League icons Salah has outscored in the league's history.

The Egyptian has 165 goals and is eighth on the all-time list, ahead of legends like David Beckham, Eden Hazard, and Robin van Persie.

Source: AFP