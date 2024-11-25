It was an emotional moment as Agadoo talked more about his unfortunate life as an orphan

The dancer opened up about his father's mental health condition which led to his painful death

The emotional account of his upbringing left many of the dancer's fans devastated

Ghanaian dancer Agadoo opened up about his upbringing and journey to stardom in his recent sit-down with Kwaku Manu.

Speaking with the Kumawood actor, the dancer established that life has always him been tough for him growing up.

Agadoo's father, an unsung neighbourhood comedian passed away when the dancer was about 17. His mother abandoned him when he was a little baby.

According to Agadoo, his father's death was spiritually orchestrated and he nearly became a victim.

The losses in his early life affected him mentally leading to forxing him to take a break after his first taste of mainstream success with Dope Nation.

Agadoo meets Dr Likee

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Agadoo had travelled to Kumasi from Accra for a planned interaction where he spent time and hobnobbed with Kumawood stars.

The dancer, whose TikTok soundbites have been used by Ghanaian netizens over 50,000 times, was spotted with Kumawood actor Ras Nene, known as Dr Likee.

In a video he shared on social media, Agadoo disclosed that Dr Likee was his godfather.

