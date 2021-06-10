- Joyce Dzidzor Mensah, former HIV ambassador at Ghana AIDS Commission says she might face rejection from the whole world

- According to her, she has been pretending that she did not have HIV in order to have her way out of the stark discrimination from society

- However, now that her result has been proven publicly, she indicates that the reality of life will hit her without mercy

Former HIV Ambassador at the Ghana AIDS Commission, Joyce Mensah Dzidzor, has spoken out about the possible rejection she might face after revealing her HIV status to the public.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on her personal Facebook handle comes after Joyce came down from Germany to undertake an HIV test on live TV to prove her status.

According to her, the discrimination against people living with HIV is so stark in society that she has been pretending to be negative under some circumstances in order to have her way.

She indicated that even at some point:

I starting tearing every document of mine that contains my HIV status.... And if you ask me a million times about my HIV status, I will tell you I'm negative.

Joyce even stated that the place where she stays currently was given to her because she lied about her status to the landlord who is now likely to discover the truth on social media.

She added that at this point, she is fully ready to face the rejection from the whole world and even from her own soul as every signal shows that this is the treatment she will be getting from the world henceforth.

"I will take my things and go out of my soul."

