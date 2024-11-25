A heartwarming video of former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings dancing with President Akufo-Addo has surfaced on social media

The former first lady looked shy while dancing with the President of the Republic

Netizens who saw the video were delighted and expressed their views in the comment section of the post

President Akufo-Addo and former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings have warmed hearts on social media after a dance video surfaced online.

The two met on the 100th anniversary of Prempeh I's return from exile and seized the moment to solidify their companionship.

Former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings and President Akufo-Addo charm Ghanaians with hearty dance at the 100th anniversary of Prempeh 1's exile return. Image source: The Palace View

It was all fun when the duo hit the dancefloor to show off their moves. While doing their dance, the two were seen engaging in a hearty chat, which got the former first lady laughing and blushing.

Also on the dance floor was Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and his beautiful wife, Lady Julia.

Watch the video below:

Netizens delight as Akufo-Addo dances with Nana

Netizens who saw the video of President Akufo-Addo and Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings dancing were delighted and expressed their views in the post's comment section.

@FiiguyGh wrote:

"When will John Mahama put such a smile in the face of Late Jerry's wife and Late Amissah's wife... Akuffo Addo, God bless you for your kind leadership."

@1realJoshw75182 wrote:

"Mr president just dey touch touch formal first ein waist nkoaa why? which kind adwaman life be that addo d?"

@onelilfreak wrote:

"Chairman dey touch touch the waist."

@AhorluMac wrote:

"Rest in peace JJ. U can die for love next, but not with an Ashanti woman."

@manLike_Cecil69 wrote:

"Addo D with the moves."

@KellogsTima wrote:

"100 years..so how old is the man now?"

@ZamaniZane83 wrote:

"Nice one."

@chrisdad_kojo wrote:

"@AkwaboahMusic di33 stop oo.. Royal and presidential artiste. Good music pays."

Otumfuo dances with Lady Julia

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the Asantehene and his wife danced beautifully at his 74th birthday dinner.

Ghanaian music legend Amakye Dede was present at the dinner and performed for the couple.

Netizens who saw the video were impressed and expressed their views in the comment section.

