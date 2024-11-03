Renewed violence in Bawku has resulted in the death of a commercial driver and raised the recent conflict death toll to 21

Tensions surged after rival chief Alhaji Seidu Abagre, previously exiled over a disputed chieftaincy, returned following a court’s dismissal of his arrest warrant

A curfew has been imposed from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. to prevent further unrest as the community braces for possible escalations

A commercial driver, known locally as Maadi, was killed, and his vehicle was set ablaze on Saturday, November 2, in the renewed violence in Bawku of the Upper East Region, leading to sporadic gunfire across the area.

The conflict, which appeared to be subsiding, reignited following the return of Alhaji Seidu Abagre, a rival traditional leader who had been exiled since early 2023.

Alhaji Seidu Abagre had initially fled Bawku after an arrest warrant was issued against him following his contested installation as chief in Nalerigu. This development escalated the longstanding chieftaincy dispute within the area, further deepening tensions among the factions.

However, a High Court in Kumasi quashed the arrest warrant on October 17, 2024, which allowed Abagre to return to Bawku on October 26. His arrival marked a resurgence of the dispute, with renewed gunfire that has so far left two people dead and several others injured.

According to Citi News, this incident has raised the recent death toll in Bawku to 21, further intensifying the community’s already tense atmosphere.

To address the crisis, authorities have imposed a strict 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. curfew, with security forces actively enforcing the restrictions.

Police to beef up security in Bawku

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Police Service assured travellers of increased security presence along the Bawku highway.

A press statement indicated that military personnel, in addition to the police, would be deployed in Bawku and its surrounding areas.

The police added that a joint deployment will be made along the Bolgatanga-Walewale-Tamale highway to ensure security and manage vehicular traffic.

Minister fears jihadists may have infiltrated Bawku

YEN.com.gh reported in another story that the Upper East Regional minister raised red flags over the activities of suspected jihadist movements in Bawku.

According to Stephen Yakubu, the jihadist activities in the area are a reason for the recurring conflict, which has intensified in the last few months.

The West Africa Centre for Counter-Extremism report indicated that Ghana risks terrorist attacks due to existing triggers that have remained unresolved for many years.

