- A visually impaired mother of two, Florence Kpoblenu, has narrated how she became blind and her subsequent struggle with social stigma

- Kpoblenu was abandoned by her husband after she became blind, leaving her with their two children

- The mother of two sells charcoal and pipe water to feed herself and her children

- Kpoblenu who attributes her condition to the spiritual realm sat for an interview with YEN TV's Philip Abutiete

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

A visually impaired mother of two, Florence Kpoblenu, has given a heart-rending narration about how she became blind and her subsequent struggle with stigma.

Before 1994, she had functioning eyes and was fully grown when she suddenly became blind completely after a severe headache.

Kpoblenu had no prior knowledge of how to manoeuvre her way as a visually impaired person but had to cater for her children singlehandedly. Her husband abandoned them after she became blind.

Florence Kpoblenu: Mom of 2 abandoned by her husband gives account of how she became blind. Image: YEN TV

Source: Instagram

Speaking in an interview with YEN.com.gh, Kpoblenu disclosed that she was first misdiagnosed by a doctor after she became blind.

''I became sick in 1994 after a severe headache. I woke up one day feeling sick and by evening, I had become blind completely,'' she said.

According to the mother of two, the doctor said she had glaucoma but it was later discovered that it was spiritual.

''I woke up one day and saw a dog rush into my room. I did everything to drive it out but the dog wouldn't go. It took a neighbour to drive the dog out of my room twice after it returned the second time.

''After he drove the dog away, my eyes swelled in less than 10 minutes and I suddenly became blind,'' she said.

According to Kpoblenu, her husband abandoned her and their two children due to her condition.

Despite the impediment, she is self-reliant as she sells charcoal and pipe water to cater for herself and the children.

Watch the interview below:

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported Sussana Akua Boahemaa, a visually impaired widow, has been struggling to fend for herself after she lost her sight some years ago.

Boahemaa, 80, lives alone in a dilapidated mudhouse in a community in the Bosomtwe District in the Ashanti Region.

The feeble aged woman lost her husband three decades ago, leaving her with seven children to cater for.

In other news, Nana Abena Korkor Addo has received medication following her recent relapse, which saw her name the men she has laid in a clip.

In a post sighted on her Instagram page, the mental health activist said:''Whatever it is, we overcome! I pray for alternative therapies instead of all increasing doses. You get like only two hours of strength in a day.''

''Until then, we stay strong!'' she added.

Enjoy reading our stories?

Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news.

Source: Yen