- Blogger Ameyaw Debrah disagrees with Richie Mensah blaming the media for reporting allegations of song 'theft' against his artiste

- Kuami Eugene is often accused of using songs by other people without their consent

- Debrah is of the opinion that there is no harm in the media reporting these accusations

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Celebrity blogger, Ameyaw Debrah, has slammed Richie Mensah, founder of Lynx Entertainment for blaming the media for reporting allegations of Kuami Eugene allegedly stealing songs by other people.

During a chat with Doreen Avio of Joy News, Richie Mensah trashed the reports of Eugene stealing the work of Nigerian artiste, Oduma Essan, who is said to have filed a suit alleging copyright infringement.

Ameyaw Debrah 'blasts' Richie over Kuami Eugene song theft allegation reports. Photo source: user-generated

Source: UGC

Debrah, however, disagrees with Mensah's thinking, saying the media has every right to report such issues.

"I find it difficult to understand why the media is to blame for this. Yes, I agree the media has a role in doing some due diligence before reporting such stories," said Debrah in an interview with YEN.com.gh

"But if there are lots of stories about him "stealing" songs, then it's because a lot. of people have accused him of that. There is no harm in the media reechoing these accusations."

In other news, social media sensation, Abena Korkor Addo, has met TV3 and 3FM presenter, Giovani Caleb after her recent revelations of having a fling with.

Abena Korkor and Giovani met on the set of TV3's dating reality show, Date Rush, which is hosted by Giovani.

Korkor is set to appear on the next episode of Date Rush on Sunday, June 13, 2021, in what has been dubbed as the celebrity edition.

An excerpt video from the episode has popped up on social media ahead of the expected showing. In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Korkor and other contestants including Elikem Kumordzie talk about their appearance on the show.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major breaking news

Source: Yen