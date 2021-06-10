- Richie Mensah says the court case against Kuami Eugene for song theft is nonsense

- A Nigerian artiste, Oduma Essan, has sued the Angela hitmaker for copyright-related issues

- Mensah, the Lynx Entertainment founder says the case has no merit based on available facts

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Richie Mensah, the founder of Lynx Entertainment, has described the court case against Kuami Eugene for song theft as a nonsense case.

In an interview with Doreen Avio of Joy News, he trashed the reports of Eugene stealing the work of Nigerian artiste, Oduma Essan, who is said to have filed a suit alleging copyright infringement.

The court case against Kuami Eugene for song theft is 'nonsense' - Richie Mensah Photo source: user-generated

Source: UGC

The music entrepreneur is of the opinion that the court case has no foundation because of the prevailing circumstances.

"All it takes is for the media people to do a check or to reach out, and find out that this is a sorry to say, nonsense case," said a visibly annoyed Mensah.

"Why are we even discussing this?"

Skip to 2 minutes 9 seconds to hear Richie call the court case against Kuami Eugene nonsense

The Open Gate hitmaker has been accused of using songs by both young and old songwriters, and music producers including Roland 'Roro' Ackah, the producer of Okumchola by the late Seth Frimpong.

It will be recalled that on June 2, 2021, YEN.com.gh reported that Eugene had been slammed by Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo, an entertainment analyst for his continued use of songs by other people without their approval.

Following a previous accusation, Baidoo, an entertainment analyst advised Eugene and his management to put a stop to using songs by others without financial compensation and explicit permission of the rights holders.

"It is not fun anymore. Whether it's a trivial or serious related matter, he's always entangled in this song 'theft.' It should stop especially when it is coming on the steps of the 'Okumchola' issue," Asamoah-Baidoo said.

"Over the period, he's had the tag of 'stealing' songs. It is getting too much for me. I expect that the right thing will be done when he wants to use a song by someone by finding the right owners. Even if he can't do that himself, his management with their connections should figure it out."

In other news, Kwaku Sintim-Misa (KSM) has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to resolve the issues facing the country because he is in power.

KSM made this assertion during an interview on TV XYZ with Agyeman Prempeh.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major breaking news

Source: Yen.com.gh