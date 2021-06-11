Video of 'oyibo' man speaking fluent Twi stuns Ghanaian passengers on bus

A video of a white man speaking fluent Twi with some Ghanaian diasporas on a bus has gone viral

The man who has been reported as a native of London in the United Kingdom disclosed that he learned the Asante Twi during his stay in Ghana

He indicated that he knows Sekondi-Takoradi in the Western Region

Communicating in the popular Akan language instead of the English Language, the elderly man disclosed that he learned the Asante Twi during his stay in Ghana.

''I know [Sekondi-Takoradi in the Western Region] well, I've been there,'' he answered a curious passenger who asked if he has toured the region.

Aside from the Twi dialect, the London man indicated that he has forgotten how to speak Ga, Hausa, and Krobo.

Despite relocating to his birth country for a long time, he said he tries to speak to Ghanaians daily when he meets them.

Watch the video below:

