San Lorenzo president was filmed receiving $25,000 in cash from a young player’s mother to facilitate a transfer in 2024

A second payment of $5,000 was reportedly made later to complete the transaction, bringing the total bribe to $30,000.

San Lorenzo has yet to issue an official response, as public pressure mounts amid a national corruption scandal

A shocking scandal has rocked Argentine football after televised footage allegedly showed San Lorenzo president Marcelo Moretti receiving a bribe to facilitate the transfer of a young footballer according to L'Equipe.

The explosive revelation aired on the investigative program Denuncia on Telenueve, hosted by journalist Tomás Méndez, exposing a covert deal that has now drawn national attention just like the Anas Aremeyaw Anas' Number 12 in Ghana.

Cash-for-Transfer Deal Uncovered

The investigation, which dates back to a player transfer in 2024, features a combination of audio recordings and hidden camera footage that detail the transaction between Moretti and the mother of a promising youth footballer.

In the audio, the woman is heard negotiating directly with Moretti:

“I’ll give you 10,000 first,” she says. However, Moretti responds that he wants the full $25,000 before any agreement is sealed.

The woman eventually agrees, saying,

“I’ll give you the 25,000, but you sign the little one.”

This disturbing conversation sets the stage for the covertly recorded meeting that follows, where a hidden camera captures the handover of what appears to be a large stack of U.S. dollars.

Government Official Present During the Exchange

Adding a further layer of controversy, Francisco Sanchez Gamino, a government official working under Argentina's Undersecretariat for Strategic Affairs, was also present during the filmed transaction.

His role in the affair raises serious questions about potential ties between public officials and questionable football dealings.

In the footage the money is seen being handed directly to Moretti, who calmly slides the wad of cash into his jacket pocket without checking the amount.

The conversation resumes as if nothing unusual had occurred, with Moretti asking about the player’s wellbeing.

“He’s very happy,” replies the boy’s mother.

Additional $5,000 Payment Revealed

Telenueve’s investigation didn’t stop at one meeting. A follow-up report by Denuncia revealed a second encounter where Moretti allegedly accepted an additional $5,000.

This payment was reportedly made to “complete” the original agreement, bringing the total sum exchanged to $30,000.

The presence of government official Sanchez Gamino in both instances has drawn heavy criticism, and he has since been dismissed from his position.

The office of President Javier Milei has yet to release a formal comment regarding the scandal or Gamino’s involvement.

Club San Lorenzo Yet to Respond

Despite the public outcry and widespread media coverage, San Lorenzo has remained silent.

The club has yet to issue any official statement addressing the allegations against its president.

Fans and the wider Argentine football community are demanding answers, as the integrity of one of the nation's most historic clubs hangs in the balance.

This case has sparked a wider debate about corruption in South American football, particularly concerning youth recruitment and club management practices.

As investigations continue, all eyes are on how Argentine authorities and the footballing community will respond.

For now, the silence from San Lorenzo and Moretti only deepens the scandal, as questions of accountability and ethics dominate headlines across the country.

