Former Real Madrid prolific striker Karim Benzema has aimed another dig at legendary forward Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr

The great Ronaldo leads the scoring charts with 23 goals, but Karim Benzema’s Al-Ittihad tops the league with 68 points

The once good relationship between the ex-Real Madrid attacking duo seemed to be breaking down day by day

The rivalry between two of football’s modern greats, Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema, has taken on a new twist in the Saudi Pro League.

Benzema and Ronaldo, once Real Madrid teammates and now adversaries in Saudi Arabia, are locked in a heated battle.

But while Ronaldo, holder of the Guinness World Record for most wins in international football, leads the goal charts, Benzema appears unfazed, placing more emphasis on silverware than personal accolades.

Benzema responds to Golden Boot question

In a recent interview with Saudi journalist Khalid Alolykan, Benzema was asked whether he believes he can overtake Cristiano Ronaldo in the race for the league’s top scorer award.

The Al-Ittihad striker, sitting on 18 goals, trails Ronaldo’s 23 goals for Al-Nassr. But his response was cool, composed, and tinged with subtle defiance.

“I don’t care about this, my friend. More important is trophies,” Benzema replied.

The statement, though brief, has sparked debate among fans who follow the two icons, as many wonder whether it was a dig at Ronaldo’s individualistic pursuit of records or simply the mindset of a player who has always prioritised collective glory?

League table tells a different story

While Cristiano Ronaldo tops the scoring charts, his team trails in the title race. Al-Ittihad currently sits at the summit of the Saudi Pro League with 68 points after 29 matches.

Al-Nassr, on the other hand, is third with 60 points, struggling to keep pace with the league leaders.

Benzema’s impact at Al-Ittihad has been more than just goals. His leadership and experience have been central to the team’s consistent form throughout the campaign.

He has scored crucial goals, provided key assists, and brought a winning mentality to the dressing room — all of which have contributed to their strong title challenge.

Rivalry rekindled in the Middle East

The Benzema-Ronaldo dynamic goes back more than a decade, from their time dominating European football at Real Madrid.

While Ronaldo was often the face of the team, Benzema played a vital supporting role, sacrificing his own stats for the greater good.

Now in the Saudi Pro League, the narrative has shifted with the 2022 Ballon d'Or winner set to lead his team to the Saudi Pro League title in 2025.

Ronaldo remains the goal-hungry talisman, with over 930 career goals to his name, while Benzema once again plays the part of the ultimate team player, but this time, with his team to lead.

Their contrasting approaches have brought spice to the title race and football in the Middle East in general.

While Ronaldo chases personal records and continues to perform at a high level individually, Benzema is steering Al-Ittihad towards what would be a major triumph in the club’s history.

Benzema's previous dig at Cristiano Ronaldo

YEN.com.gh earlier reported Karim Benzema's initial jab at his former Real Madrid teammate, Cristiano Ronaldo.

While the Portuguese netted 450 goals in 438 games for Los Blancos across 9 seasons, the former Lyon attacker provided 354 strikes in 648 games in 14 campaigns for the same club.

However, despite combining to elevate Real Madrid's legendary status, the duo are at opposite ends in the Saudi Pro League at present.

